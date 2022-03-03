National Football League Washington Commanders looking to 'upgrade' at the QB position 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Commanders are entering a new era of their franchise, and that could come with a new franchise quarterback.

Or so they hope.

After finishing 7-10 last season — and 21st in passing yards per game (202.4) and tied for 23rd in scoring (19.7 PPG) — the Commanders are looking to upgrade the quarterback position, and according to general manager Martin Mayhew, they are exploring all options.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Mayhew did not sugarcoat his desire to find a new quarterback heading into 2022, especially if it means one that could be a true franchise-changer.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," Mayhew told reporters. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

It has been no secret that quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo could be available on the trade market, as well as quarterbacks such as Teddy Bridgewater and Mitchell Trubisky being available in free agency.

The upgrade would appear to be necessary for the Commanders, with starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke placing below league average in every passing category last season. He was 19th in passing yards (3,419), tied for 17th in touchdown passes (20) and 23rd in QBR (39.9).

The Commanders lost four games by seven points or fewer in 2021, and a boost at the most important position on the field could be what helps them turn the corner in 2022.

