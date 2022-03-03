National Football League
Washington Commanders looking to 'upgrade' at the QB position Washington Commanders looking to 'upgrade' at the QB position
National Football League

Washington Commanders looking to 'upgrade' at the QB position

20 mins ago

The Washington Commanders are entering a new era of their franchise, and that could come with a new franchise quarterback.

Or so they hope.

After finishing 7-10 last season — and 21st in passing yards per game (202.4) and tied for 23rd in scoring (19.7 PPG) — the Commanders are looking to upgrade the quarterback position, and according to general manager Martin Mayhew, they are exploring all options.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Mayhew did not sugarcoat his desire to find a new quarterback heading into 2022, especially if it means one that could be a true franchise-changer.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," Mayhew told reporters. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

It has been no secret that quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo could be available on the trade market, as well as quarterbacks such as Teddy Bridgewater and Mitchell Trubisky being available in free agency.

The upgrade would appear to be necessary for the Commanders, with starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke placing below league average in every passing category last season. He was 19th in passing yards (3,419), tied for 17th in touchdown passes (20) and 23rd in QBR (39.9).

The Commanders lost four games by seven points or fewer in 2021, and a boost at the most important position on the field could be what helps them turn the corner in 2022.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Rams looking to keep trio of stars intact for another Super Bowl run
National Football League

Rams looking to keep trio of stars intact for another Super Bowl run

16 mins ago
Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson: Who's More Likely To Be On The Move?
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson: Who's More Likely To Be On The Move?

14 hours ago
Amid Kyler Murray drama, Arizona Cardinals re-up with Kliff Kingsbury
National Football League

Amid Kyler Murray drama, Arizona Cardinals re-up with Kliff Kingsbury

14 hours ago
Are the Colts better off keeping Carson Wentz?
Indianapolis Colts

Are the Colts better off keeping Carson Wentz?

16 hours ago
NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes