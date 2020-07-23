National Football League Washington Announces Temporary Name 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington football franchise announced on Thursday that it will temporarily change its name to the Washington Football Team, as it continues to search for a new nickname after dropping their previous moniker earlier this month.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Washington will continue to search for a new nickname, but the team's color scheme and uniforms will remain the same, just with small alterations.

The team is going by "Washington Football Team" for 2020 to allow enough time for an adequate rebranding process, per a release on the team website.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input."

Over the past few weeks, several of Washington's major sponsors – including FedEx, Pepsi and Nike – have requested that the team change its nickname prior to the 2020 season.

Owner Daniel Snyder, who previously refused to rename the team, made the decision to acknowledge their request and commence a review process.

Pressure to change the name also came from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio:

"Goodell had tried to nudge Snyder toward a change in the past. Goodell seized the current moment to go 'full force' toward persuading Snyder to make the change."

So, for 2020, the NFL franchise in Washington will be known as Washington Football Team. And to make it really official, Washington Football Team fans will soon be able to purchase gear team-branded gear.

The rebrand extends just beyond the team nickname, too, the Washington Football Team disclosed.

"Starting tomorrow and over the next 50 days, we will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces."

The new-look Washington Football Team will debut their home uniforms in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, while their away look will make its debut the following week against the Arizona Cardinals.

