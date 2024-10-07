National Football League Tua Tagovailoa will consult experts during bye week as Dolphins aim QB to return Published Oct. 7, 2024 6:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mike McDaniel is still not getting caught up in timelines when it comes to the status of Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins coach gave an update on Miami's No. 1 quarterback as the team heads into its bye week.

"There's some expert consultation that he has scheduled for this week," McDaniel said Monday, "and then we'll address — the final stages of protocol won't be achieved until we bring him back off IR (injured reserve)."

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17 after suffering his third diagnosed concussion in two years during a Week 2 game against Buffalo.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa will need to practice first before clearing concussion protocol. When asked if the team has been advised to hold Tagovailoa out longer even after he's been cleared to return, McDaniel said he has received "nothing negative" from experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But we're still in the process," McDaniel added. "We don't rush that process, and we don't try to do anything that negatively impacts that."

For now, the Dolphins are sticking with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley as their starter.

Dolphins' Tyler Huntley speaks on defeating Patriots, 15-10 | NFL on FOX

Huntley looked much more comfortable in his second start for Miami, completing 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards on Sunday in a 15-10 victory over New England.

It was far from the Dolphins' best football, McDaniel and players noted, but it was a win that Huntley said "everybody in the locker room needed" after a three-game losing streak.

"We just had to overcome our mistakes," Huntley said, "and we knew once we overcame them, we were going to do good things. We just have to hone in on the details, and it will be better."

Huntley threw an interception that led to the Patriots' only touchdown of the game. Miami botched three special teams plays. A mistimed snap by center Aaron Brewer went over Huntley’s head for a 20-yard loss that stifled another scoring opportunity.

Despite the overall sloppiness of the offense, McDaniel doesn't want to continue shuffling quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson, who won the backup job in the preseason, started in Week 3 but hurt his ribs and hasn't played since.

Huntley is Miami's fourth quarterback to take snaps this season, but he has impressed McDaniel with his command of the offense.

"As it stands right now, I feel happy with the way Snoop went from managing the offense, so to speak, his first outing," McDaniel said, "to executing the offense (on Sunday). And that's to his credit, so I feel pretty good about how fast he's developed. ... The operation was better but not as good as it could be, and you hope that with continuity, there's improvement in that."

The Dolphins will try to get healthier during their bye week. Tagovailoa is eligible to be activated from injured reserve after Miami's Week 7 trip to Indianapolis.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share