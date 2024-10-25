National Football League
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, encouraged to slide vs. Cardinals
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, encouraged to slide vs. Cardinals

Updated Oct. 25, 2024 3:09 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's his first start since being concussed in Week 2.

The Dolphins designated Tagovailoa to return to practice on Monday after he spent about a month on injured reserve after suffering his third concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12.

Tagovailoa has since met with numerous medical experts who deemed it safe for him to play football again, according to the team. He needed to clear the NFL's five-step return-to-play process, which came after he participated in practices and took contact without exhibiting concussion symptoms.

Tagovailoa was examined after Thursday's practice by an independent neurological consultant, who cleared him to play Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel said.

"Words can't describe how excited I get for all players that have opportunities that I know they don't take for granted,' McDaniel said Friday. "It's very exciting from a human perspective as a coach for this team."

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on return from IR: 'Willing to play the odds'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on return from IR: 'Willing to play the odds'

Tagovailoa was concussed when he collided with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He ran for a first down and initiated contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding. Tagovailoa said Monday that he has been symptom-free since a day after being diagnosed with the concussion.

"We've been talking to him ever since his injury," Dolphoins running back Raheem Mostert said. "I've been telling him, ‘Hey, you need to work on sliding.' And we all joke around and laugh, but on a serious note, he knows that he has to protect himself a little bit better."

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL. He was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and also suffered another scary hit to the head, which led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.

Tagovailoa has traveled across the country in the past month meeting with numerous medical experts who spoke with him about his concussion history, the Dolphins said. No doctor recommended he retire, and the decision to return to the game was made with his doctors and family, the team said.

Tagovailoa said he wouldn't wear a Guardian Cap — an optional protective soft-shell helmet cover — because of a "personal choice." Tagovailoa already wears a quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce head injuries.

Can Tua's return rescue the Dolphins’ season?

Can Tua's return rescue the Dolphins' season?

Reporting by The Associated Press.

