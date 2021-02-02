National Football League
National Football League

The Numbers: Tom Brady

4 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has rewritten the record books during his time in the NFL, and if he were to add a seventh ring to his collection, he'd have even more accolades to boast about.

Heading into Super Bowl LV, here are The Numbers on Tom Brady:

12: For most, playing in 12 postseason games is a feat in itself. But Brady has 12 career postseason games with at least three passing touchdowns, good for most in NFL history.

10: Brady holds the Super Bowl record for games played – this will be the 10th – in addition to records for career passing yards (2,838), career completions (256) and career passing touchdowns (18) in the Super Bowl.

18: Brady's 18 career passing scores in the Super Bowl is more than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' touchdown total in his postseason career (17).

3: If he were to lead the Bucs to victory, Brady would be the first starting quarterback in NFL history to win Super Bowls in three decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s). He is already the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in three decades.

40: Brady seems to be getting better with age. This is his third Super Bowl since he turned 40. No other quarterback in NFL history has started a Super Bowl at 40 or older (Peyton Manning started at 39).

4: The journey to Super Bowl LV wasn't easy. Brady now has the chance to become just the fourth quarterback to win a Super Bowl after winning three road playoff games, joining Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers.

7: With a Super Bowl win, Brady would have more Lombardi Trophies than any franchise in NFL history. His former club, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most championships, with six.

2: Speaking of the Patriots, Brady would join Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl with two franchises.

2019: During his Foxborough days, Brady became the only quarterback to beat Mahomes in the postseason (2019 AFC Championship Game).

1: Forget two franchises. How about divisions? Brady would become the first starting quarterback in league history to win a Super Bowl in the AFC and the NFC.

