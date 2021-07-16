National Football League Tom Brady's legend grows upon report he played 2020 season on a torn MCL 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is there anything that Tom Brady can't do?

It appears not. The 43-year-old quarterback has already defied the odds by winning seven Super Bowls, the most recent coming in Super Bowl LV in his first year as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

And the Bucs' journey was unlikely, too, as they played their way into the Super Bowl via a wild-card berth.

And if that weren't improbable enough, Brady miraculously played the entire season with a torn MCL in his left knee according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

"The injury gradually worsened during his first year with the Bucs, and he finally had surgery to repair it in late February after winning his seventh Super Bowl," Stroud wrote.

It wasn't noticeable that Brady was playing with a knee injury of this severity, seeing as how he was third in passing yards (4,633) and second in passing touchdowns (40) in 2020. And after undergoing surgery in February, Brady believes he will be able to be more mobile this coming season which he stated at the Bucs mandatory minicamp in June.

"I feel like there’s some things I’ll be able to do this year that I wasn’t able to do last year," he said.

Considering all that Brady was able to accomplish with a torn MCL in his first year with a new franchise, Skip Bayless claims that Brady's Super Bowl LV victory was the most impressive feat in NFL history.

He explained why on "Undisputed."

"He beat Aaron Rodgers, he beat Drew Brees, he beat Patrick Mahomes on a torn MCL? Are you kidding me?" he said.

Shannon Sharpe had a slightly different take, saying that it was impressive, but "I'm not that impressed by it."

"He plays a position that is not reliant on physical ability, his ability to move around," Sharpe said. "Lamar Jackson playing with this, Kyler Murray playing with this, would be more impressive."

Even after 21 seasons in the NFL, the legend of Tom Brady continues to grow.

Check out their entire conversation about Brady's injury below:

