National Football League

Who's to Credit?

17 mins ago

Vengeance was sweet for Tampa Bay when it knocked off New Orleans in the divisional round and became the ninth team in NFL history to defeat a franchise in the postseason after being swept in the regular season.

But come Monday, a new conversation emerged regarding the Bucs' triumph.

Who deserves the credit?

Most would credit Brady, who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in a turnover-free performance.

A clean game seems to bode well for Brady, considering the Bucs are 10-1 this season when he doesn't throw a pick.

Coming into Sunday, it wasn't supposed to be an easy task for Tampa's offense, as the Saints' defense sat tied for third in takeaways (26) and top-five in every major statistical category this season, including yards allowed (310.9), passing yards allowed (217.0) and rushing yards allowed (93.9).

Once the game started, things got trickier.

Brady not only had to battle against the Saints' D but also had to make do without one of his favorite pass-catchers, Antonio Brown, after he went down with an injury. In Brown's absence, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski combined for a mere six catches for 51 yards.

But where there's a Brady, there's a way, as Colin Cowherd pointed out on Monday's edition of The Herd.

"Nobody thinks Brady had the better coach yesterday. That, my friends, was a master's class on how to win a playoff game when not everything goes well – wisdom and leadership and moxie and intelligence and efficiency ..."

But Brady wasn't the only element of the Bucs' attack that held its own on Sunday.

The Bucs' defense allowed just seven points in the second half to a Saints team that averaged 30.1 points during the regular season, and it forced New Orleans into four turnovers.

Sunday equaled New Orleans' lowest-scoring game of the season, which led Shannon Sharpe to point at the Bucs' defense as the real star of the game.

Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White came up with a fumble recovery and a pick, adding to his monster day of 11 tackles (10 solo), a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

However, some pundits had to ask: How easy was the defense's job when lined up against the 42-year-old Drew Brees?

Brees seemed to act his age on Sunday, finishing with 134 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. 

New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas, the league's 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, was completely absent Sunday, not registering a catch, and Brees was on the sideline for his team's biggest offensive gain.

With former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston lined up at receiver, running back Alvin Kamara took the snap and flipped it to Winston, who launched a deep bomb to Tre’Quan Smith for a 56-yard, trick-play score.

Watching Brees struggle while Brady cruised to victory on Sunday had Nick Wright in awe of the contrast between the two QBs.

"Was [Brady] great yesterday? No. Was he the big reason they won? No. But he wasn't the reason they lost."

Next up, the Bucs travel to Green Bay for a snowy game at Lambeau, where the Packers are favored (-4). But Tampa Bay already pulled off one upset, and something special is on the line for Brady & Co, considering that a win would cement the Bucs as the first NFL club to play in a Super Bowl on their home field. 

On to the NFC Championship.

