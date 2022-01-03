Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injuries will halt Brady, Bucs' chance to repeat, says Houshmandzadeh 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's been a while since T.J. Houshmandzadeh has played in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have thoughts on the 2021 season.

Houshmandzadeh spent 11 years in the league with Cincinnati, Baltimore, Oakland (now, Las Vegas) and Seattle, and on Monday's edition of "Speak For Yourself," he weighed in on Super Bowl LVI.

And in his opinion, it won't feature Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after the final whistle, mainly due to who won't be on the field come playoff time.

"[Tom Brady] started the season off great and then he's kinda cooled off. He's cooled off because he doesn't have his receivers."

The Buccaneers sit at 12-4, tied for the second-best record in the NFC and in the NFL. But misfortune has struck Tampa Bay as of late.

One of Brady's main targets, Chris Godwin, tore his ACL in a Week 15 loss to New Orleans and is out for the season. Then, on Sunday, another major target, Antonio Brown, had a sideline blowup and left the field midgame.

Head coach Bruce Arians has since said Brown is "no longer a Buc."

Combine that with injury concerns for wideout Mike Evans, and Houshmandzadeh believes Brady doesn't have the necessary weapons to guide Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl repeat.

"Chris Godwin is hurt. [Mike] Evans with his hamstring. [Antonio Brown] with COVID and then the suspension. He doesn't have the players around him that he once had," Houshmandzadeh said about Brady.

"We praise these quarterbacks and they get a ton of credit," he added. "And rightfully so. But this thing works hand-in-hand."

Of Brady's 40 touchdowns so far this season, 12 have been to Evans, five to Godwin and four to Brown.

Godwin is first on the Bucs in receiving yards receptions (98), targets (127), receiving yards (1,103) and yards after catch (586).

What does his absence mean to Houshmandzadeh, as well as Brown's departure?

Tough sledding for the GOAT.

"They'll win a game or two in the playoffs, but back to the Super Bowl? I believe there is no chance at all that they'll get back."

