Brady Breaks Records, Newton Gets Benched

55 mins ago

While the morning slate of NFL games featured a few of the most thrilling finishes of the season, the late window saw a few teams make statements in their wins. 

Check out the key takeaways from the second batch of games in Week 7:

The Chiefs put on a clinic

The snow didn't seem to slow down Kansas City, as the Chiefs came to play on both offense and defense, coming away with a 43-16 win.

The Chiefs have now won 29 of their last 32 games against the AFC West.

Mahomes pulled off his usual magic, tossing for 200 yards and one touchdown, and posting a 107.2 passer rating. It marked the 17th straight game for Mahomes with a touchdown pass.

Former Jets running back Le'Veon Bell made his first career start for the Chiefs, and finished with six carries for 39 yards.

Meanwhile, the KC defense and special teams unit got into the mix, including a 101-yard house call on a kick return, as well as two pick-sixes off of Denver quarterback Drew Lock.

The Broncos' defense put up a fight, sacking Mahomes four times and forcing three fumbles, recovering one. But it proved not enough to slow down one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.

Herbert earns first career win

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has continuously showed why he was the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and this week, he finished with 347 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 111.3 in his first win for Bolt Nation.

In addition, he was the team's leading rusher with 66 yards and one rushing score.

Herbert joined Joe Burrow as the only rookie quarterbacks in league history with at least 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

Tom Brady: Reborn

The Las Vegas Raiders were within four points of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but Tom Brady led the Bucs to 21 straight points to close out the game and earn a 45-20 win for Tampa Bay.

After an impressive win last Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady continues to prove age is just a number.

He threw for threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, breaking not one, but two records in the process.

Brady connected with veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski to celebrate National Tight End Day, moving into second on the all-time list for touchdown passes.

And then, Brady broke the record for most passing touchdowns with a shot to Tyler Johnson late.

Brady also showed off his wheels, running it in for a touchdown, his second rushing score of the season.

His offensive line fended off the Raiders defense, and Brady came out without a being sacked once.

Cam Newton can't find rhythm

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was looking for a bounce back game against the San Francisco 49ers, after an abysmal outing against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

But the Patriots offense struggled to move the ball, with Newton throwing for under 100 yards (98) and three interceptions.

Newton was benched for Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter, and Stidham added another interception to put New England's total up to four.

The Patriots offense has scored only one offensive touchdown in the last two games, and this loss marked their third consecutive for the first time since 2002.

Meanwhile, in his first game back since being traded by the Patriots in 2017, Jimmy Garoppolo got a little revenge against his old team, completing 80 percent of his throws for 270 yards.

The entire SF offense got involved, as the Niners finished with 474 total yards in the 33-6 victory.

