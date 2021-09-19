National Football League Titans vs. Seahawks odds: How to bet, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks host the Tennessee Titans Sunday in what should be an entertaining Week 2 showdown.

Tennessee's Week 1 performance was poor on both sides of the football. On offense, the Titans were only able to scrounge up 248 total yards. On top of that, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked 6 times, fumbled twice, and threw an interception. On defense, Tennessee gave up 416 total yards to the Arizona Cardinals.

On the flip side, Seattle played a dominant game from start to finish, defeating the Indianapolis Colts on the road, 28-16. The Seahawks were led by star QB Russell Wilson, who threw for 4 touchdowns.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Tennessee versus Seattle, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

TENNESSEE TITANS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -6 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Titans +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "It's easy to overreact to a Week 1 game, but I'm doing it here for a good reason.

"Last Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks went on the road and won a tough-looking game, a spot they've struggled in the past. There was no weird end of the game situation. The Seahawks didn't blow a late lead only to have Russell Wilson save them.

"And the reason for this is their new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. He is from the Shanahan/McVay tree, and you could see his influence on that offense in Week 1. Seattle went heavy play-action pass, increasing their usage by almost 20% from last season. Play-action pass equals easy completions for Wilson, and with Metcalf and Lockett as his weapons, that equals big plays.

"Seattle's defensive line sacked Carson Wentz three times, plus pressuring him another 10 opportunities last weekend. Look for more of the same in this game. Lastly, the fans are back in the stands. Let's keep it real. Playing in Seattle is a pain in the ass. It's freaking loud. And the worse you play, the louder the stadium gets.

"Lumen Field will be rocking as the Seahawks win this going away."

PICK: Seahawks (-6) to win by more than 6 points at FOX Bet

