Titans' DeAndre Hopkins: Bengals WRs told me I'd 'love' Brian Callahan's offense

There will be a handful of new faces on the Tennessee Titans' roster this upcoming NFL season, including the organization's new head coach, Brian Callahan, who comes to Tennessee after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-23.

Based on what he's heard, Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is enthusiastic about Callahan putting his imprint on their offense.

"[I am] very excited to get going under Brian's offense and his schemes," Hopkins told the Titans team website Monday. "Obviously, I've talked to [Bengals receivers] Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and those guys told me that I would love this offense, and I think [the] sky's the limit, especially after getting a guy like Calvin [Ridley]. I'm very excited for this offense."

Callahan coached Chase and Higgins, among others, during his time as the Bengals' offensive coordinator. Higgins and Hopkins are also each Clemson alums.

Hopkins is entering his second season with the Titans after reeling in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins has logged seven 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons across his 11-year NFL career.

The Titans are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Offensively, they averaged just 180.4 passing yards (29th in the NFL), 108.6 rushing yards (17th), 289.0 total yards (28th) and 17.9 points (tied for 27th) per game.

Tennessee is expected to roll with second-year quarterback Will Levis, who posted an 84.2 passer rating across nine starts last season, in 2024.

The Titans have put together a productive offseason to complement Levis, most notably signing Ridley, center Lloyd Cushenberry and running back Tony Pollard. They've also acquired and signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to a four-year, $76.4 million deal, among other defensive moves.

