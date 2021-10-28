Thursday Night Football top plays: Packers narrowly lead Cardinals

National Football League
1 hour ago

Week 8 of the NFL season has kicked off in Arizona, as Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cardinals are looking to stay unbeaten while hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on FOX.

Green Bay is without star wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and was unable to clear the league's protocols in time for the game. The Packers have won all six games they've played without Adams since the start of the 2019 season. 

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

FIRST QUARTER

After a slow first half of the opening quarter, things saw a spark midway through the frame. But what could have been a 61-yard touchdown from DeAndre Hopkins was called back on an offensive face mask penalty. 

Arizona ended up getting its TD on that same drive, however, when Chase Edmonds ran it up the middle for six.

SECOND QUARTER

The Packers got on the board in the second thanks to Aaron Jones, who muscled his way into the end zone for his 50th career touchdown.

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis was this close to a jaw-dropping, one-handed TD catch, but he wasn't able to get both feet in bounds. 

The Packers settled for a field goal on the drive to take a 10-7 lead headed into the break. Green Bay is 25-1 when leading at the half under Matt LaFleur.

