National Football League Thursday Night Football top plays: Chiefs top Chargers in OT thriller 18 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kicking off Week 15 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 via a walk-off overtime touchdown in a pivotal AFC West matchup.

With the win, the Chiefs improved to 10-4, reaching 10 wins for the seventh straight season.

Kansas City has now won seven straight headed into Week 16.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Los Angeles Chargers 28 (OT)

FIRST QUARTER

The Chargers got off to a hot start, thanks to this monster kickoff return courtesy of Andre Roberts.

But L.A. was unable to put points on the board, and it was the Chiefs who were first to strike, as Michael Burton ran it up the middle to take a 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

On the Chargers' ensuing drive, Justin Herbert was picked off at midfield, which resulted in a field goal for K.C.

L.A. cut the Chiefs' lead to 10-7 when Herbert escaped the pressure, faked a toss and scrambled for six.

The 23-year-old star QB made history in the second frame, surpassing four-time Pro Bowler Andrew Luck's mark of 8,196 passing yards through a QB's first two seasons.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on the following drive, and the Chargers got the ball back a minute later.

Then, Herbert capped off a nine-play, 42-yard drive with a TD pass to Jalen Guyton, giving L.A. the lead, 14-10.

Misfortune continued to strike K.C., as Joey Bosa came up with the strip-sack on Patrick Mahomes late in the second frame.

The Chargers weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and it stayed a four-point game at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The Chiefs added a field goal early in the second half to make it a one-point game, 14-13.

With momentum on K.C.'s side, not even a defensive pass interference could stop this incredible catch by Tyreek Hill, who picked up 40 yards on this play.

After surging downfield, Mahomes & Co. came up short in the red zone on fourth down, however, turning the ball over on downs headed into the final frame.

FOURTH QUARTER

Oh this? Just another dazzling Herbert throw at which to marvel:

Later on that drive, the Chargers were denied when L.A.'s Joshua Kelley fumbled on the Chiefs' one-yard line.

But three plays later, Mahomes was picked off by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to put L.A. right back in the red zone …

… which resulted in an Austin Ekeler TD — his 17th of the year — as the Chargers jumped out to a 21-13 lead.

On the following drive, the Chiefs didn't waste any time charging down the field.

K.C. pulled within two when Mahomes found Hill in the back of the end zone.

Then, the Chiefs knotted things up midway through the fourth after Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched in the two-point conversion.

With 2:19 to play, Keenan Allen came up with a late-game TD to give the Chargers back the lead.

But L.A.'s lead was short-lived.

Mahomes connected with Kelce to knot things up once again with 1:16 to spare, and things headed to OT after L.A. couldn't score to end regulation.

OVERTIME

After winning the toss, the Chiefs sealed their fate thanks to this route from Kelce, who went untouched on his way to the end zone on this 34-yard catch and run.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.