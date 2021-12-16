National Football League
Thursday Night Football top plays: Chiefs top Chargers in OT thriller Thursday Night Football top plays: Chiefs top Chargers in OT thriller
National Football League

Thursday Night Football top plays: Chiefs top Chargers in OT thriller

18 hours ago

Kicking off Week 15 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 via a walk-off overtime touchdown in a pivotal AFC West matchup.

With the win, the Chiefs improved to 10-4, reaching 10 wins for the seventh straight season. 

Kansas City has now won seven straight headed into Week 16.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Los Angeles Chargers 28 (OT)

FIRST QUARTER

The Chargers got off to a hot start, thanks to this monster kickoff return courtesy of Andre Roberts.

But L.A. was unable to put points on the board, and it was the Chiefs who were first to strike, as Michael Burton ran it up the middle to take a 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

On the Chargers' ensuing drive,  Justin Herbert was picked off at midfield, which resulted in a field goal for K.C.

L.A. cut the Chiefs' lead to 10-7 when Herbert escaped the pressure, faked a toss and scrambled for six.

The 23-year-old star QB made history in the second frame, surpassing four-time Pro Bowler Andrew Luck's mark of 8,196 passing yards through a QB's first two seasons.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on the following drive, and the Chargers got the ball back a minute later.

Then, Herbert capped off a nine-play, 42-yard drive with a TD pass to Jalen Guyton, giving L.A. the lead, 14-10.

Misfortune continued to strike K.C., as Joey Bosa came up with the strip-sack on Patrick Mahomes late in the second frame. 

The Chargers weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and it stayed a four-point game at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The Chiefs added a field goal early in the second half to make it a one-point game, 14-13.

With momentum on K.C.'s side, not even a defensive pass interference could stop this incredible catch by Tyreek Hill, who picked up 40 yards on this play.

After surging downfield, Mahomes & Co. came up short in the red zone on fourth down, however, turning the ball over on downs headed into the final frame.

FOURTH QUARTER

Oh this? Just another dazzling Herbert throw at which to marvel:

Later on that drive, the Chargers were denied when L.A.'s Joshua Kelley fumbled on the Chiefs' one-yard line. 

But three plays later, Mahomes was picked off by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to put L.A. right back in the red zone …

… which resulted in an Austin Ekeler TD — his 17th of the year — as the Chargers jumped out to a 21-13 lead.

On the following drive, the Chiefs didn't waste any time charging down the field.

K.C. pulled within two when Mahomes found Hill in the back of the end zone.

Then, the Chiefs knotted things up midway through the fourth after Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched in the two-point conversion.

With 2:19 to play, Keenan Allen came up with a late-game TD to give the Chargers back the lead.

But L.A.'s lead was short-lived. 

Mahomes connected with Kelce to knot things up once again with 1:16 to spare, and things headed to OT after L.A. couldn't score to end regulation.

OVERTIME

After winning the toss, the Chiefs sealed their fate thanks to this route from Kelce, who went untouched on his way to the end zone on this 34-yard catch and run. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Odds Week 15: Picks, lines, more
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 15: Picks, lines, more

NFL Odds Week 15: Picks, lines, more
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 15, from the point spreads to moneylines and over/under.
5 mins ago
Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets
National Football League

Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets

Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets
Geoff Schwartz's favorite bets for Week 15 of the NFL season are here. Read why he likes the Bills over the Panthers and more.
15 mins ago
COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA
National Football League

COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA

COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA
A surge of COVID-19 cases has hit the sports world, forcing changes to the NFL schedule on Friday. Here's the latest.
23 mins ago
Are Browns and Baker a match?
National Football League

Are Browns and Baker a match?

Are Browns and Baker a match?
Colin Cowherd has a few questions about whether Cleveland and Baker Mayfield were made for each other.
52 mins ago
Who Is Making The NFL Playoffs?
National Football League

Who Is Making The NFL Playoffs?

Who Is Making The NFL Playoffs?
With less than a month left in of the season, which teams will round out the NFL playoff field? Colin Cowherd breaks it down.
1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes