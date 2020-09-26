National Football League The Truth About Turf 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers, who were ravaged by injury last week at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets, have to return to the same field on Sunday to face the Giants.

Those injuries included two of the Niners' best pass rushers, 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and former first-round selection Solomon Thomas.

San Francisco also saw starting RB Raheem Mostert – who was unstoppable to start the season, racking up 258 total yards (148 rushing, 110 receiving), averaging 6.4 yards per carry as well as 2 TDs of 80 yards or more – suffer a knee injury.

His backup, Tevin Coleman also went down with a similar issue.

To add insult to all these injuries, starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo exited due to his ankle.

The game ended with a total of five lower-body injuries for the franchise, which led coach Kyle Shanahan to question the playing surface.

"I know that's as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf as I have ever been a part of. From what I saw, the other team did too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. ... It was something our guys were concerned about right away, and the results definitely made that a lot stronger."

Is there any validity to Shanahan’s claims? FOX Sports injury analyst and former head team doctor for the Patriots, Dr. Matt Provencher, took a look at the data and gave his perspective on grass vs. turf field conditions, and what happens in terms of injuries on each unique surface.

He began with a basic explanation of field surfaces:

Over the summer of 2020, new field turf was installed in at MetLife Stadium, which was a different brand, with a new feel, including a heating element to make the early winter games more tolerable, while melting ice and snow.

Since both the Giants and Jets call met MetLife home and the turf hosts twice the amount of games, the playing surface has undergone several replacements over the years.

The surface had seen action in Jets and Giants scrimmages, as well as the Giants' season opener in Week 1 on Monday Night Football prior to last Sunday.

According to reports, the NFL inspected the turf at least 20 times prior to the start of the season, and field specialists examine conditions at each stadium 72 hours before kick off.

And Dr. Matt explains the safety of players is paramount to the league:

After questions were raised by Shanahan, the NFL and NFLPA launched an investigation into the field conditions prior to Sunday's matchup.

However, they verified the turf meets the standards and protocols necessary for league surfaces.

Despite these results, according to the data, MetLife is the fourth-highest hamstring tear producer among NFL stadiums, according to Dr. Matt's data.

In addition, according to Proven Performance Technologies, there are 1.08 lower extremity injuries for every game played on synthetic surfaces vs. .99 on grass and .84 on hybrid.

Overall, the evidence concludes that there is an anywhere from an 8 to 17 percent increase on lower body extremity injuries on turf fields.

There is also a 9 percent increase in injuries per game on turf vs. any other playing surface over the last five years.

The concerns are heightened, as Dr. Matt explains that turf injuries are more difficult to recover from.

So, it seems Shanahan has a valid concern, and now, an already-decimated 49ers has to head back to MetLife this Sunday to take on the Giants.

Fingers crossed they don't suffer a similar fate.

