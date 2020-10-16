National Football League The Stuff of Legends 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

One day, they will both share the title of “Pro Football Hall of Famer.” But this Sunday, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will share the field at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in a game that could shape the playoff picture in the NFC for the rest of the 2020 season.

Rodgers will hope to keep the Packers (4-0) unbeaten when they face the Bucs (3-2) in "America's Game of the Week" on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game is listed as a pick 'em at FOX Bet Sportsbook with an over/under of 55 points.

The Packers, who are coming off their bye, are off to a perfect start thanks in large part to a scorching hot run by Rodgers, who has thrown 13 touchdown passes without an interception so far. Meanwhile, Brady and the Buccaneers (3-2) are looking to bounce back from a sloppy performance during a 20-19 loss at Chicago.

The Buccaneers and Packers are minus-110 to win the game on the money line.

Rare meeting between greats:

Because Brady was in the AFC East and Rodgers has spent his entire career in the NFC North, the former MVPs have met just twice over the past 12 seasons since Rodgers took over for Brett Favre in Green Bay. Brady won the last meeting in 2018, claiming a 31-17 victory in Foxboro, while Rodgers took the first clash in 2014 at Lambeau, 26-21.

Bucs battered by injuries:

One of the key points to keep an eye on, however, could be the flood of injuries that the Buccaneers are having to several key offensive performers. Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette were all listed on Tampa’s injury report Wednesday. Of those names, Evans was the only non-participant in practice. It still brings out a potential issue for Brady, who has already lost tight end O.J. Howard for the year with an Achilles tear.

Pack on a roll:

The Green Bay offense starts this week as the second-most productive in the NFL, piling up 445 yards per game. (Only the Dallas Cowboys are more prolific at 488 yards per game.)

Aaron Jones has been a two-way threat from the running back spot for Green Bay. On the ground, Jones has rushed for 374 yards and four TDs, and he has added 15 receptions and two more scores to keep the Packers balanced.

