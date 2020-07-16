National Football League The Rich Get Richer 5 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Just eight days after signing franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the richest contract in North American sports history, the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done dealing, locking in their defensive franchise star Chris Jones on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the particulars of the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones is now in the top three in terms of annual salary when it comes to defensive lineman in the NFL, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($22.5 million) and the Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner ($21 million).

Outside of Jones himself, there looks to be no Chief more excited about his signing than Mahomes.

In fact, Mahomes thinks that with the signing, Kansas City's second consecutive Super Bowl victory just became even more likely.

Jones was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Since entering the league, he's started 41 of a possible 61 games for Kansas City, and 2018 served as his breakout season.

He started in 11 of 16 games and recorded a sack in 11 consecutive weeks, and NFL record. He finished the season with 15.5 sacks, third most in the NFL behind Donald (20.5) and the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (16.0).

Jones was named Second Team All-Pro after the 2018 season, and he followed that campaign up with his first Pro Bowl selection at the conclusion of the 2019 season, the same season the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Jones accounted for 9 sacks in 13 regular season games, and he had 3 pass deflections in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in February of this year.

Prior to Mahomes and Jones officially being in the fold long-term, the Chiefs were favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions, according to FOX Bet.

Now, the odds just seem to be even more in their favor, with their returning championship core intact.

We'll see if anyone can knock Mahomes, Jones and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom off the throne come this fall.

