National Football League
The Numbers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 hours ago

It's been quite the turnaround for the Bucs since their 5-11 season two years ago.

Since then, the franchise has rewritten the narrative, and with the addition of Tom Brady this past offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Heading into Super Bowl LV, here are The Numbers on the Bucs:

1976: The Buccaneers played their first NFL season in 1976. Their franchise quarterback, Tom Brady, was born a year later in 1977. 

3: As a sports city, Tampa is on a roll this season. The Buccaneers are the third Tampa Bay franchise to make the championship in their sport in the past year, joining the Lightning (won the Stanley Cup) and Rays (lost the World Series).

17: Tampa Bay loves takeaways. When the club registers at least one takeaway this season, the Bucs are 13-4 (regular season and playoffs), and they have at least one takeaway in 17 of 19 games this season.

41: Speaking of takeaways, the Buccaneers have scored 41 points off of turnovers this postseason, tied for third in a single postseason since 2000. Turnovers might be the secret to the Bucs' winning all three of their postseason games so far.

3: Sean Murphy-Bunting is the guy racking up those turnovers, as he is the first player in franchise history to intercept a pass in three consecutive postseason games. Murphy-Bunting is also the fourth player in NFL history to record an interception in each of his first three career playoff games.

1: The stout Tampa Bay defense has allowed just one 100-yard rusher this season (Dalvin Cook, 102 rushing yards in Week 14).

6: The Bucs are on a high-scoring stretch, with at least 30 points in six straight games, including the postseason. All of those have been wins.

7: The Buccaneers could become the seventh wild-card team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl.

14: Winning two Lombardi Trophies is also a feat, and Tampa Bay could become the 14th franchise in NFL history to do so.

