Watson, Fuller Feast vs. Lions

In their second-ever Thanksgiving game, the Houston Texans tore into the Detroit Lions, 41-25.

Deshaun Watson had a monster game for the Texans, while J.J. Watt came up with a huge defensive touchdown to swing momentum in Houston's favor early.

Here are some takeaways from the first game of Thanksgiving Day 2020.

1. Watson carves up Detroit

Houston's 25-year-old quarterback was darn near perfect against the Lions.

No, really. His passer rating of 150.4 fell just short of the highest achievable mark of 158.3.

Watson hooked up with Will Fuller six times for a whopping 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including two deep bombs ⁠– one of which was a beautiful display of deception.

Houston's star QB finished 17-of-25 for 318 yards and no turnovers, while also scampering for 24 yards on the ground. Thursday's performance was the latest in yet another string of stellar performances.

2. Hot potato

The first half featured some rather sloppy offensive play – or if you're an optimist, steller defensive intensity. The Lions took an early lead, but then the ball became kryptonite for the offense, highlighted by an impressive pick-six for Watt.

Then, Lions running back Jonathan Williams fumbled on the first play of the next offensive possession for Detroit.

After Houston scored to push the score to 13-7, Detroit put the ball on the turf yet again following a successful challenge from Houston.

The Texans then responded with a fumble of their own, which the Lions turned into an Adrian Peterson touchdown.

Pies might be the dessert du jour at most Thanksgiving tables, but turnovers were being served early and often at Ford Field.

3. Milestone makers

Speaking of AD, he banged in for a touchdown in the first quarter to join Marcus Allen as just the second running back aged 35 or older to score on Thanksgiving.

Peterson finished up with 15 carries for 55 yards and two scores. His quarterback, Matthew Stafford, had a so-so day at the office, but he did match a Thanksgiving Day record.

Stafford checked in with 295 yards, one touchdown and a pick on 28 of 42 passing attempts.

His touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Mohamed Sanu tied Tony Romo ⁠— who was calling the game for CBS ⁠— for the most touchdown passes thrown on Thanksgiving.

And Watt's pick-six put him in some primetime company.

