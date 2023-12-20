National Football League
Texans' C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, could miss second straight game
Texans' C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, could miss second straight game

Published Dec. 20, 2023 5:48 p.m. ET

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game when Houston hosts the Browns in a key AFC matchup on Sunday.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud is doing better, but that he didn't know when the rookie QB would be cleared to play.

"We're going through the protocol and each person, each concussion is different," Ryans said. "So, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal just like with anything else. … The most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy, and when he's ready to go, he'll be ready to go. I'll let you guys know."

Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit in the fourth quarter.

With Stroud out last week, the Texans started third-string quarterback Case Keenum over Davis Mills, the team's starter for the two seasons before Stroud was drafted.

Keenum hadn't started a game since the 2021 season and hadn't played at all this season before throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 win over the Titans that kept the Texans' playoff hopes alive.

The Texans (8-6) might have to rely on the 35-year-old Keenum again this week against the Browns (9-5), who are among several teams vying with Houston for a playoff spot.

Stroud's absence is a big blow for a team trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2019. The second overall pick has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions and is the biggest reason for Houston's vast improvement.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

