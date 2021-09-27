National Football League QB Teddy Bridgewater breathes new life into undefeated Denver Broncos 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos are currently leading the AFC West.

Well, they're tied for the division lead, that is, at 3-0 with the Las Vegas Raiders. But in a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders, seeing the Broncos atop the ensemble comes as a massive surprise.

Heck, many would've expected to see the exact opposite — the Broncos lining the bottom of the totem pole under the AFC West's slew of playoff hopefuls.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

And that's how it's been in recent years.

After a dogged defense and Peyton Manning's ingenious leadership combined to lead Denver to a Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016, Denver has been unable to reclaim a playoff spot, let alone re-establish itself as a Super Bowl contender.

Manning retired following the momentous win, and since then the Broncos have struggled at quarterback with the likes of Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Drew Lock. They've had a losing record every season since 2016, going a combined 32-48 heading into 2021.

Enter QB Teddy Bridgewater.

The seven-year veteran has Denver off to its best start since 2016, and he seems to have found his footing with the Broncos after reviving his career as a starter for Carolina last season.

Bridgewater was signed by Denver to compete with Lock for the starter position, and he's left no doubt about his worthiness since arriving in the Mile High City.

Through three games, Bridgewater has completed 73 of his 95 passes (76%), while tossing four TDs and amassing 827 yards. He has yet to throw an interception and owns a quarterback rating of 115.3.

The Broncos' winning ways can't be solely attributed to Bridgewater, though.

Their defense has put together a spirited montage of dominant outings already in the young season.

They've collected four interceptions already, and have allowed the third-fewest yards total per game, at 221.7.

They also sport the lowest opponent pass completion percentage (52%), are third in total rushing yards allowed (178) and are fourth in passing yards allowed (487). They hold the lowest opposing quarterback rate (57.8) and are tied at third in turnover differential (+3).

Von Miller & Co. are allowing just 8.7 points per game, and have held all three of their opponents to 13 points or fewer. The Broncos' 26-0 rout of the Jets in Week 3 was their first shutout since Week 6 of the 2019 season.

Miller, of course, is a big reason for all of this, a force of nature once again after sitting out the 2020 season with an ankle injury. He has registered a sack in each game this season (four total sacks) to go with eight tackles. But even Miller knows defensive feats are moot without offensive deeds, and he's quick to give Bridgewater his flowers.

It didn't take long for the two leaders to find their chemistry, and they have Denver rolling early in the season. Let's see if they can keep it up.

For more up-to-date news on all things Broncos, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.