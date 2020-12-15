National Football League
National Football League

Buckle Up

1 hour ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 13-year playoff drought could end this year, but their 18-year Super Bowl drought might not.

The Bucs currently sit at No. 6 in the NFC (8-5) after pushing Minnesota (6-7) out of the playoff picture with a 26-14 win on Sunday.

Tom Brady completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns, the Bucs sacked Kirk Cousins six times, and Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey cost the Vikings 10 points on three missed field goals and a missed extra point.

All in all, the Bucs did just enough to get the win – but just getting by wasn't the expectation with Tampa Bay's roster this year.

Tom Brady – the six-time Super Bowl champion – ranks 10th in average passing yards per game (268.9) and fourth in passing touchdowns (30).

But those stats don't tell the full story, as Brady sits 25th in completion percentage (64.8) and is tied for the fourth-most interceptions (11), despite taking the 25th-fewest sacks (15).

To make matters worse, Tampa Bay isn't effectively using its ground game, as the rushing attack ranks 26th in the league (97.2).

The Bucs have struggled to find an offensive identity this season, ranking 17th in total yards per game (358.2). The team's rushing leader, Ronald Jones, sits fourth in the league in yards on the ground (900), but outside the top 10 in both average yards per game (69.2) and rushing touchdowns (6).

And despite the win on Sunday, winning at Raymond James Stadium is not a trend for Tampa, considering the Bucs have lost three home games against division title contenders in a five-week span.

The Bucs are also just 2-4 against teams with winning records, including getting swept by the New Orleans Saints, which effectively ended any chance of Tampa Bay winning the NFC South division.

On Monday, Colin Cowherd exclaimed that he has yet to see anything special or competitive about this Tampa Bay squad with the postseason approaching.

"I just don't see the edge here at all."

However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith still thinks there's a chance that Brady and Co. can pull it together and make a run at the Super Bowl.

"I believe if Brady – with the rest of the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – are clicking on all cylinders offensively, I think they are going to the Super Bowl."

FOX Bet hasn't ruled the Bucs out of the mix either, as the team boasts the eighth-best odds (+1600) to win the ultimate prize.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Game Of The Year

Game Of The Year
A combined 89 points. A locker room comeback by the MVP. An absurd final play and backdoor cover. Ravens vs. Browns had it all.
10 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Pittsburgh’s Fairy-Tale Run Over?

Is Pittsburgh’s Fairy-Tale Run Over?
Despite being 11-0 and sitting atop the NFL world just one week ago, the Steelers now appear to be an afterthought, Martin Rogers writes.
11 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs

Not Your Average Mahomes

Not Your Average Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' performance against the Miami Dolphins was abnormally off-kilter. Was it an aberration or a cause for concern?
15 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles

Answering the Call

Answering the Call
Jalen Hurts earned his first win as a starter against the NFL's best defense. Is he officially the answer in Philadelphia?
21 hours ago
National Football League

Opposite Directions

Opposite Directions
Josh Allen's Bills are a legit threat in the AFC, while a paltry offense has the Steelers trending down, Geoff Schwartz writes.
22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks