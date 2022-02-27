National Football League Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady isn't the only Buccaneer calling it quits this offseason.

Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement Sunday, hanging up his cleats at age 28 after seven years as a member of the team's offensive line.

In a letter entitled "Thank you Tampa Bay," Marpet expressed his gratitude to the team for "building" him into the man he is today.

"I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years," Marpet said on Instagram. "To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay."

Brady commented on the post, saying "you are a warrior it was an honor!!"

An alum of Hobart College, Marpet was the first Division-III player selected to the Senior Bowl, and was drafted 61st overall by Tampa Bay in 2015, the highest D-III pick in NFL history.

Marpet started at right guard for the team during his rookie 2015 season and played every snap in 2016. He inked a five-year, $55.125 million contract extension in 2018, won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2019, and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2021.

