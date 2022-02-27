National Football League
Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28 Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28
National Football League

Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28

1 hour ago

Tom Brady isn't the only Buccaneer calling it quits this offseason.

Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement Sunday, hanging up his cleats at age 28 after seven years as a member of the team's offensive line.

In a letter entitled "Thank you Tampa Bay," Marpet expressed his gratitude to the team for "building" him into the man he is today. 

"I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years," Marpet said on Instagram. "To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay."

Brady commented on the post, saying "you are a warrior it was an honor!!"

An alum of Hobart College, Marpet was the first Division-III player selected to the Senior Bowl, and was drafted 61st overall by Tampa Bay in 2015, the highest D-III pick in NFL history.

Marpet started at right guard for the team during his rookie 2015 season and played every snap in 2016. He inked a five-year, $55.125 million contract extension in 2018, won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2019, and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?
National Football League

Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?

3 hours ago
How can Bengals take next step? Cincy's Mike Hilton seems to know
Cincinnati Bengals

How can Bengals take next step? Cincy's Mike Hilton seems to know

23 hours ago
LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Simmons among stars under duress
National Basketball Association

LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Simmons among stars under duress

1 day ago
Saints star Michael Thomas has contract restructured
New Orleans Saints

Saints star Michael Thomas has contract restructured

1 day ago
Sean McVay returning to Rams in 2022, not pursuing TV opportunities
Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay returning to Rams in 2022, not pursuing TV opportunities

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes