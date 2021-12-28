National Football League Kansas City Chiefs jump to top of Herd Hierarchy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The jostling for position up and down Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy carried on following the conclusion of Week 16 in the NFL.

A new No. 1 a week ago was supplanted this week, despite the former top team winning its game over the weekend. Even so, Cowherd's list doesn't rely on standings alone to determine where a team is ranked.

Herd Hierarchy: Colin ranks the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 16 I THE HERD Colin Cowherd's ten best teams in the NFL. Find out which squad he thinks is the best in the league after Week 16.

Here are the squads that make up " The Herd " host's top 10 going into Week 17, along with some insights from FOX Bet .

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 10-5 | Last week: Tennessee Titans won 20-17 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "I could have put so many teams at No. 10. ... I'll put Tennessee at 10. I love their coach. I love their culture, and they're 4-3 since losing Derrick Henry. ... Listen, this is going to make them a better team."

Up next: Titans vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Cincinnati Bengals won 41-21 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think it's a Super Bowl team, but they've got a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, a couple of 1,000-yard receivers, and they're all under [age] 26. The future is incredibly bright here. ... They're almost there."

Up next: Bengals vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2800

Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: New England Patriots lost 33-21 vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "Great coach. Great defense. But, you know, their wins are weird. It's almost like home-field means nothing. They're 3-5 at home this year with the best coach in the history of football. ... They'll be in every single game they play because of that defense and [Bill] Belichick."

Up next: Patriots vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Bills won 33-21 vs. Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "The thing I like about Buffalo: They're a heavyweight fighter with a knockout punch. They lead the NFL in point differential and yard differential. They're not perfect. That's why I don't have them in the top five."

Up next: Bills vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +850

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys won 56-14 vs. Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "I know they won big. I just want to give you one little bit of information: They are 5-0 against the NFC East this year and 6-4 against everybody else. They play in a terrible division. ... I do think they'll meet their reality in the playoffs."

Up next: Cowboys vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 9-6 | Last week: Indianapolis Colts won 22-16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "Carson Wentz is reckless, but they're 9-0 when Jonathan Taylor gets 100 yards. And guess what? He usually gets 100 yards. He's on fire."

Up next: Colts vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 12-3 | Last week: Green Bay Packers won 24-22 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "Why are they in so many close games? Why can't they put Cleveland away with four interceptions? Why? Because they give up 31st [most] yards per carry [on] run defense in the league. You've got to be frightened about that."

Up next: Packers vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +400

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams won 30-23 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "They lead the NFL in a key stat: yards per play. ... It matters — 6.1 yards a play. What I like about them is the ways they can beat you. Matt Stafford has played poorly in games this year and they've won."

Up next: Rams at Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 32-6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "If Tom [Brady] is comfortable, they win and they win big. And like Buffalo, they've got a knockout punch. A lot of dominating wins. ... Now, teams are getting healthy [and] they're falling apart. I think it's a problem."

Up next: Buccaneers at Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 11-4 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 36-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "They are 22-0 in their last 22 games in November and December. That's pretty amazing. Why? ... Because they tweak. ... In all these seasons — this year, last year, the Super Bowl win — they've had dry spells."

Up next: Chiefs at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +400

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.