National Football League
Buccaneers defense hits stride against Hurts, Eagles Buccaneers defense hits stride against Hurts, Eagles
National Football League

Buccaneers defense hits stride against Hurts, Eagles

1 hour ago

On Sunday, the Buccaneers defense looked like it could do more than win championships — it could be dynastic. 

Tampa Bay beat the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 on Super Wild Card Weekend, but the score wasn't indicative of the gap between the two teams. 

In fact, the Bucs were so dominant through the first three frames that after the third quarter, Troy Aikman pondered aloud if the Bucs would let Tom Brady take the field in the fourth. 

He did, but he wasn't needed. The Bucs held a 31-0 lead by that point, and cruised to victory, even though Philly made it look respectable.

Sunday's matchup figured to be a battle in the trenches. 

Over the past three seasons, Tampa Bay has been remarkable when it comes to stopping the run. In 2019, it led the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 73.8 yards per game. In 2020, it led the NFL once again, allowing 80.6 rushing yards per game. 

This season, the Bucs gave up 92.5 rushing yards per contest, good for third-fewest in the NFL.

Philly, however, was the No. 1 rushing offense in the league this season, tallying 159.7 rushing yards per game. 

But Sunday was Tampa's day, and through the first three quarters, the Bucs held the Eagles to 44 rushing yards on 13 carries. 

T.B. also did a doozy on Jalen Hurts, whose first career playoff start was a forgettable one. 

Hurts finished the day 23-for-43 passing for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but through three, he had only completed 50% of his passes (16-for-32) for 140 yards and those two picks. 

He was sacked twice and registered a passer rating of 60. He rushed the ball eight times for 39 yards, after ending the regular season with 784 yards on the ground (52.3 YPG), a figure which led the NFL among quarterbacks.

Finally, the Eagles finished the day with 95 yards rushing, 34 of which came on Boston Scott's 34-yard TD run once the game was out of hand.

Philly had not rushed for less than 100 yards since a Week 5 loss at Carolina (91 rushing yards).

Next for the Tampa Bay defense is a date with the Cowboys (if they defeat the 49ers) or the Rams-Cardinals winner if Dallas loses.

Either way, it will be another high-powered offense against the Bucs' championship-level defense. 

Get your popcorn ready.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Bucs blast Eagles, 49ers-Cowboys face off
National Football League

Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: Bucs blast Eagles, 49ers-Cowboys face off

36 mins ago
NFL odds: Buccaneers' late fourth-down play was bigger than you think
National Football League

NFL odds: Buccaneers' late fourth-down play was bigger than you think

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Betting results, closing lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds: Betting results, closing lines for every game

2 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Eagles-Buccaneers, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Eagles-Buccaneers, point spread, more

5 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Steelers-Chiefs, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Steelers-Chiefs, point spread, more

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes