Dak Prescott, Tom Brady steal show in NFL opener between Cowboys, Bucs

What a way to get things started!

The NFL's marquee matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys turned out to be a wild show, headlined by spectacular performances from both Tom Brady and Dak Prescott.

The pair staged a classic quarterback battle, breaking records along the way (more on that below).

Down by two points with 1:24 to play, Brady orchestrated a dramatic drive for a come-from-behind victory, extending the Buccaneers' winning streak – dating to Week 14 of last season – to nine games.

Brady is now 6-0 against Dallas in his career.

The 44-year-old, who kicked off his 22nd season with his 300th career regular-season game – the most by any quarterback in league history – finished the night 32-for-50 for 379 yards and four touchdowns. It was Brady's 100th game of at least 300 yards passing, the second-most in league history.

And with the third of his four touchdown passes on the night, Brady broke the record for the most passing TDs in season openers with 42, surpassing Drew Brees (41).

On the other side, Prescott held his own in a performance that was just as dominant. The Cowboys QB, who hit the field for the first time since exiting in Week 5 of the last season with a devastating ankle injury, went 42-for-58 for a whopping 403 yards, along with three touchdowns.

It was Prescott's fourth 400+yard-performance in his last five games, and the 28-year-old veteran surpassed Don Meredith for fifth place in Cowboys history in career pass attempts (2,309).

Prescott's two touchdowns in the first half gave him 133 combined rushing and passing touchdowns through his first 70 NFL games.

He is just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

