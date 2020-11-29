National Football League Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers get back on track as home underdogs against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs (-3.5) and Patrick Mahomes?

How high will line the go for the heavily favored Saints against the quarterback-less Broncos in Denver (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)?

Will Bill Belichick's Patriots pull another surprise as a home underdogs against the Cardinals and Kyler Murray (1 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 12 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting every Sunday at noon ET!

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre, and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

This week, McIntyre will explain why he likes the Giants to cover in Cincinnati and how the Falcons could surprise the Raiders. Meanwhile, Schwartz is picking the Colts to take control of the AFC South and sweep the Titans – although there's some late-breaking news for that clash.

Our experts wil attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

