National Football League
National Football League

Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

24 mins ago

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers get back on track as home underdogs against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs (-3.5) and Patrick Mahomes?

How high will line the go for the heavily favored Saints against the quarterback-less Broncos in Denver (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)?

Will Bill Belichick's Patriots pull another surprise as a home underdogs against the Cardinals and Kyler Murray (1 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and more – and tackle all your Week 12 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting every Sunday at noon ET!

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre, and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

This week, McIntyre will explain why he likes the Giants to cover in Cincinnati and how the Falcons could surprise the Raiders. Meanwhile, Schwartz is picking the Colts to take control of the AFC South and sweep the Titans – although there's some late-breaking news for that clash.

Our experts wil attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, the last-minute injury news and even futures.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Brady-Mahomes IV Highlights Week 12

Brady-Mahomes IV Highlights Week 12
A clash of the titans takes place Sunday between the Chiefs and Bucs. Here's all the betting information you need to know.
1 hour ago
National Football League

Who's Playing QB For The Broncos?

Who's Playing QB For The Broncos?
All three Denver QBs will miss Sunday due to COVID protocols. So who in the world is going to take the snaps vs. the Saints?
15 hours ago
National Football League

The Path of Least Consistence

The Path of Least Consistence
For the NFC East, wins haven't been aplenty. However, intrigue has been in never-ending supply.
15 hours ago
National Football League

What You Need To Know To Win $100,000

What You Need To Know To Win $100,000
NFL fans have a chance to win big absolutely for free this week. Jason McIntyre is rolling with Tua, Kyler, and more.
16 hours ago
National Football League

Lions Fire Coach Patricia, GM Quinn

Lions Fire Coach Patricia, GM Quinn
Detroit made changes to its sideline and front office on Saturday, releasing head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.
21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks