Our 60-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived, and they're bigger than ever.

Get ready for tripleheader action both Saturday and Sunday as the march toward Super Bowl LV in Tampa officially begins.

Our NFL betting experts will be here Saturday at noon ET to tackle all your gambling questions about Super Wild Card Weekend in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition (with all lines via FOX Bet).

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre, host Sara Perlman and additional guests as they fly through all six of the NFL's first-round games in rapid-fire fashion Saturday.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's mystery jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Then come back Sunday, when RJ Young and Sam Panayotovich will host a special college-football edition of Talk the Line: Q&A Edition, getting you set for Monday night's national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

As for Saturday's NFL games, McIntyre likes the Seahawks to just barely cover against the Rams (4:40 p.m. ET on FOX). Schwartz likes the Colts (+6.5) and the points in Buffalo in Saturday's first game. In the nightcap, Perlman says to keep an eye on the Tom Brady-to-Antonio Brown connection.

Our experts will attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props, and the last-minute injury news.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

