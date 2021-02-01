National Football League Best of Super Bowl's 'Opening Night' 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This year's Super Bowl week has already proven to be unlike any other, starting with "Opening Night."

Because of the pandemic, "Opening Night" ⁠– which typically serves to kick off the media blitz that accompanies the Super Bowl ⁠– shifted to the daytime, as a daylong event Monday.

Even for a guy with extensive familiarity with Super Bowl media, the experience warranted special documentation.

Tom Brady and several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and coaches were made available to start the day at 12 p.m. ET, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled to follow at 4 p.m. ET.

Follow along as we collect the best quotes and moments from an "Opening Night" frenzy that's one of a kind.

Brady's watchful eye

When it comes to the Super Bowl, one turnover can dictate the outcome of the game. Brady's keenly aware of that and noted that he'll have to be extra cautious to avoid opportunistic Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu in Sunday's clash.

Magic Mahomes

Mahomes sits one victory away from becoming the youngest player in league history to win two Super Bowls. Of course, if he wins Sunday, he'll break Brady's record ... one of the many the Bucs' QB holds.

Brady complimented Mahomes on his career trajectory, saying the 25-year-old has "only elevated" since his MVP year of 2018.

Standout Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans admitted he knew about the Chiefs' QB long before he hit the scene at Texas Tech in college and with the Chiefs in the NFL.

It appears the Buccaneers are reluctant to give Mahomes and the Chiefs any kind of bulletin board material — probably for good reason.

The elephant in the Zoom

Sunday will mark Brady's 10th Super Bowl, but it's his first trip with the Bucs. His previous nine appearances came with the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick.

Understandably, folks wanted to hear from Brady about his relationship with his former boss.

This is also the first Super Bowl as a member of a team other than New England for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk retired as a Patriot in 2019 after winning Super Bowl LIII, but he came back this season to link up with Brady in Tampa.

When asked if he'd heard from his former coach, Gronk said he has a great relationship with Belichick, but it has been radio silence since he joined the Bucs.

Still going strong

The question of the 43-year-old Brady's desire to keep going in the NFL is becoming old hat for the Bucs quarterback, but it has to be asked.

"I don't know when that time will come, but I think I'll know and I'll understand that I gave it everything I could. ... I can never go at this game half-assed."

Would a win on Sunday and a ride off into the sunset be an option for Brady? It would certainly make for a fairy-tale ending.

On the other hand, with 40 passing touchdowns in the regular season this year, it sure seems like there's plenty left in Brady's tank.

Check back throughout the day for more updates!

