National Football League NFL odds: Super Bowl odds for every team before Week 15 20 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The playoff field is starting to come into focus as Week 15's weekend action looms. But who's the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI?

As always, the NFL odds tell the story. Here are the updated Super Bowl odds for every team headed into Week 15 (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI*

Kansas City Chiefs: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Green Bay Packers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

New England Patriots: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Buffalo Bills: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tennessee Titans: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Cleveland Browns: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Denver Broncos: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

New Orleans Saints: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Washington Football Team: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Miami Dolphins: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Carolina Panthers: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

New York Giants: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

Chicago Bears: +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010 total)

Seattle Seahawks: Off the board

Detroit Lions: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Houston Texans: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

New York Jets: Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

*Odds as of 12/17/2021

A few things that might jump out:

- After opening the season at +500 and moving to as long as +1300 during a rough midseason stretch, the Kansas City Chiefs now have shorter odds than their preseason line. That current +450 line implies approximately an 18% chance of winning Super Bowl LVI.

- The Baltimore Ravens have the longest odds for any division leader at +3000, while the Rams (+1100) and Bills (+1400) are heavier favorites despite being second in their respective divisions.

- There's a significant leap in the odds between the Cincinnati Bengals (+4500) and Minnesota Vikings (+9000). Coincidentally, every team from Minnesota on is below .500 except for one: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 6-6-1 heading into Week 15 and +20000 to win the Super Bowl. That's because the AFC North doesn't have a single losing team, with the Steelers in fourth place in the division.

Ready to place your bets on who will win Super Bowl LVI? Head over to the NFL Super Bowl odds section on FOX Bet now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.