Super Bowl 2022 odds: Betting trends and more Rams-Bengals nuggets

This year's Super Bowl features two exciting teams with very different philosophies towards team-building in today's NFL.

On the one hand, you have the Cincinnati Bengals , a team built mostly through the draft and management's keen eye for young talent. On the other hand, you have The Los Angeles Rams, a team that spent lots of money and future draft picks acquiring proven star power.

From a gambling perspective, bettors are in much the same position. Do you build a bankroll through diligent research and analysis of the smallest of margins? Do you swing for the fences on big plays that are too good to miss? Or do you wager big on the coin toss?

Whichever style you choose, here are the biggest trends for Super Bowl LVI.

For starters, Super Bowl favorites are 35-20 straight up (SU) the last 55 years. Yes, you read that correctly. Teams that are favored in the big game win 64% of the time. Additionally, 27 of those 35 victories also saw the favorite cover against the spread (ATS). This trend is clear, betting the favorite to win SU and ATS has historically been a profitable play.

The Rams are favored in this game by four-and-a-half points. Historically, when the spread is more than four points, the favorite is 25-10 SU. The Rams of Los Angeles are ready to butt heads.

But not so fast, digging deeper we find that the Bengals also have trends in their favor. Since the 2002 season, the underdog has gone a remarkable 12-7 ATS, a 63% winning percentage. Looking closer, dogs of four or more points are 3-0 SU and 3-0 ATS since 2010. It never rains in southern California, but cats and dogs might be falling out that sky come Sunday night.

Furthermore, another huge trend is that the Super Bowl winner is currently on a 47-6-2 ATS streak. This couldn't be more clear, a whopping 85% of the time the winner of the game has covered.

Whichever team you pick to win SU will usually crush the spread as well.

Crunching the regular season numbers finds two profitable trends.

Since the 2005 season, the team that averages more rushing yards is 4-12 ATS. The Bengals averaged 102.5 yards this season, while the Rams averaged 99 yards.

But before you book your ticket to the L.A. championship parade, another trend shows that since the 2002 season, the team that averaged more points is 6-12 ATS in the Super Bowl. The Rams averaged 27.1 points this season, while the Bengals averaged 24.

So in this matchup of contrasting team styles and philosophies, what is your betting strategy? Play it safe with the favorite SU or ride the hot, recent underdog streak SU and ATS?

More betting trends to know:

- Since the 2004 season (2005 SB), the average O/U is 50.4 in the SB, with the under hitting in 10 of those 17 Super Bowls. The O/U for Super Bowl LVI is 48.5.

- Teams that score first have won 65% of the time.

- In the 19 Super Bowls that have been played in February the AFC has 12 wins, while the NFC has 7 wins.

- The AFC is 5-3 SU and 5-3 ATS since 2013.

