Super Bowl 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem highlight epic halftime show

It's hard to compile a more prolific collection of talent than the one that graced SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar lit up the stage, delivering a dazzling spectacle that left fans raving about what they had just seen.

Here are the top moments from the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI.

"California Love"

It wouldn't have been a California concert without some love shown to the host state, and Dre and Snoop Dogg knew exactly how to kick things off, unleashing two classic '90s songs, "Next Episode" and "California Love." The bass-knocking jams had fans up out of their seats to get things going.

It's 50!

Rap fans got a hefty surprise when Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg followed up their initial renditions by welcoming in a must-see guest:

50 Cent made a surprise appearance and took listeners on a cruise down memory lane with the club-favorite, "In Da Club."

The King certainly has some fond memories of the classic.

We Are Family

50 Cent's performance gave way to a superstar singer he knows all too well ("Power" fans, anyone?)

Mary J. Blige had folks on their feet with her performance of "Family Affair," beckoning all kinds of backyard BBQ vibes as she danced and dazzled in glistening silver.

She followed up the former No. 1 track with a soulful performance of "No More Drama." It was a soothing ballad that prepped fans for the chaos that was soon to follow shortly thereafter.

We 'Gon Be Alright

Kendrick Lamar had an intentional message as he commanded the spotlight next. It has been a challenging year for many, and Lamar highlighted his set with one of his most popular songs, "Alright."

Lamar's portion was short but sweet, and of course, he was able to bust out a few dance moves in his suave all-black suit.

And his entrance to "m.A.A.d. city?" Sheesh.

One Shot

Enter Eminem. The self-professed "Rap God" reminded listeners about the ever-present legend that remains Dr. Dre with a few of his verses from the old-school anthem, "Forgot About Dre."

It was Dre who first gave Eminem his shot on the big stage, and Dre beamed like a proud papa as Eminem encouraged the world to seize the moment with his song "Lose Yourself."

He was also joined by a VIP on the drums — none other than Anderson .Paak.

The group closed with a homage to Dre and his invaluable thumbprint on the music world, as Snoop and his longtime pal were joined on stage by the remaining trio, and they let the keys ride to "Still D.R.E."

One. For. The. Books.

Here's how the Twitterverse reacted to the monumental show:

