National Football League Gilmore Tests Positive for COVID-19 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has tested positive for COVID-19, just five days after quarterback Cam Newton was sidelined following a positive test for the virus last week.

The Patriots canceled practice Wednesday, four days ahead of their home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It is unclear if the Patriots' practice facility will be closed past Wednesday or if the team will be able to play Sunday.

After Gilmore's positive test, there are now concerns regarding Kansas City players, considering Gilmore played every defensive snap of Monday's game against the Chiefs, a 26-10 loss for New England.

No Kansas City players have tested positive as of Wednesday morning, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

In addition to Gilmore, two additional members of the Tennessee Titans organization tested positive for the virus this morning, bringing their total as a franchise to 20.

Multiple Titans players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, causing the team to close its practice facility, which was scheduled to reopen Wednesday in advance of Tennessee's matchup with Buffalo on Sunday.

If the Titans are unable to practice this week, they could have a second consecutive game on their schedule postponed, after the Titans-Steelers tilt was rescheduled and pushed out of Week 4.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL released a statement outlining test results across the league dating back to Sept. 20.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.