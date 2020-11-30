National Football League Steelers-Ravens Delay Has Bigger Impact 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Here's a sentence NFL fans didn't expect to hear this season ...

"Welcome to Wednesday (afternoon) football!"

The NFL announced it will push back the Week 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers to Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET, marking the game's third postponement due to the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night, but was then moved to Sunday, and then Tuesday night.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new 3:40 p.m. kickoff time is because NBC, which is broadcasting the game, is committed to showing the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night.

To find the last time an NFL game was played on a Wednesday, you'd have to rewind back to 2012 when the Cowboys kicked off the season with a 24-17 win over the New York Giants.

With this latest scheduling change, the Steelers' Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, will now be moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Ravens' Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Baltimore has had 22 players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, and All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell.

According to FOX Bet, the Steelers are currently listed as a 10.5-point favorite heading into Wednesday's matchup.

This is a developing story.

