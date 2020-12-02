National Football League Steelers Beat Short-Handed Ravens, Stay Perfect 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a wacky Wednesday to start in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers were able to settle down and move to 11-0 on the season, earning a 19-14 win over Baltimore.

Here are the key takeaways from this AFC North battle.

1. What a wild start

The first quarter wasn't quite what football fans expected to see – or maybe it was because it's 2020, and the last time an NFL game was played on a Wednesday was 2012.

It was a slow start, as both teams traded three-and-outs. Then on the next drive, Baltimore quarterback Robert Griffin III fumbled the rock, and that's where things started to get interesting.

Griffin's fumble was followed by an interception by Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone.

Then, in the spirit of consistency, the first points scored came via an easy pick-six for Pittsburgh.

Just to put a bow on how crazy the beginning of the Wednesday's game was, take a look at this recap:

Needless to say, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was far from pleased with the sloppy play.

2. RGIII's rough day

With Ravens starting quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson out with COVID-19, RGIII got the chance to be the man under center.

Griffin had started only one game since 2016, and that was a Week 17 outing against Pittsburgh at the end of last season after the Ravens had clinched their playoff spot.

Unfortunately, Griffin’s day didn’t start – or end – well, as he finished 7-for-12 for 33 yards and one interception, and was eventually benched in favor of Trace McSorley.

There was one bright spot for RGIII, however, as he finished as Baltimore's leading rusher with 68 yards.

But McSorley found a little more luck through the air, putting up 77 passing yards on just two completions.

McSorley also threw his first career touchdown.

Unfortunately, bettors felt quite unlucky, considering that score allowed the Ravens to cover the 9.5 spread, according to FOX Bet.

3. Looking forward

This division rivalry game had more than simple bragging rights on the line.

The Steelers didn't clinch a playoff berth with the win, but they did remain undefeated (11-0), and take a three-game lead in the AFC North.

With their unblemished record, Pittsburgh owns the top seed in the AFC, and will earn the first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs if things stay that way.

Meanwhile, Baltimore's loss (6-5) was not just its third-straight, but put the Ravens third in the AFC North race.

Now, Baltimore sits just one game outside of the playoff standings.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.