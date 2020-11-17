National Football League Spring League Week 4 Preview 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Spring League is headed into the final week of the regular season, and with it, huge playoff implications are on the line.

Here's everything you need to know in the final week:

Due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Jousters, The Spring League canceled their Week 4 contest against the Conquerers, and the game will not be rescheduled.

In accordance with the forfeit rules, the Conquerers will win the matchup, 2-0. The Conquerers are now 2-2, and have a shot at competing in the championship game.

Alphas (2-1) vs. Blues (1-2)

Tuesday @ 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

One of the most storied rivalries in college football will be relived, as former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett and former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will square off on Tuesday evening.

Back in their college days, both were known for their mobility, so expect some fancy footwork as these two extend plays.

Barrett and the Alphas are coming off a two-week rest, as they didn't play in Week 3 due to positive tests for coronavirus cases on the Jousters.

Meanwhile, the Blues will look to bounce back from a loss to the Generals, one in which they committed four turnovers. Three of those turnovers came from Patterson, who also tossed for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Patterson also added a rushing touchdown, but the most impressive rusher on the team was Mat Coulburn. After a Week 2 performance with 188 yards and a touchdown, Coulburn showed he's a dual-threat with 73 rushing yards, 107 receiving yards, and a score in Week 3.

Aviators (2-1) vs. Generals (3-0)

Tuesday @ 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

The premier matchup of Week 4 features the No. 1 Generals against the No. 2 Aviators. Not to mention, the Generals are the only team that controls its own destiny when it comes to a championship berth.

In Week 3, Generals quarterback Brian Scott tossed four touchdowns, as his defense registered four takeaways.

But Scott should watch out for the Aviators' defensive back DaShaun Amos, who recorded his second pick-six and third interception of the season against the Conquerers.

The Aviators also feature special teams standout Mat Sexton, who registered back-to-back kick returns for touchdowns – one on the final play of Week 2 to earn the victory, and then another on the opening play in Week 3.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.