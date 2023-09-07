Social media loves Lions coach Dan Campbell's fourth-down fake punt vs. Chiefs
The first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season was made possible thanks to a fake punt from the Detroit Lions deep in their own territory in the first quarter of their season-opening game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yes, Lions head coach Dan Campbell called a fake punt from his own 17-yard line in the stadium of the defending Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes on the other sideline — and it worked. Detroit then drove straight down the field before eventually finding the end zone thanks to a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
NFL commentators on social media understandably marveled at Campbell's gutsiness and its ability to once again spark the Lions. Here are a some reactions from around the internet:
The Lions' lead did not last, however, as Mahomes and Kansas City struck back to take a 14-7 lead going into halftime.
