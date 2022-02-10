Green Bay Packers Should the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers now? 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is it time for Green Bay to part ways with their franchise quarterback?

It's a definite yes according to Emmanuel Acho, who explained why the Packers "need to trade Aaron Rodgers immediately" on Wednesday's "Speak For Yourself."

"You can no longer be held hostage by Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers is holding the Packers hostage," Acho said. "Trade that man as soon as you possibly can. Why go another 12 months with Aaron Rodgers when you know the likely outcome: Not winning a Super Bowl. Then, you will not get anything for Aaron Rodgers because then he will walk in free agency."

Emmanuel Acho: Trade Aaron Rodgers immediately

Rodgers' future in Green Bay is uncertain after the Packers' season came to an abrupt end against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 38-year-old veteran QB led the Packers to a 13-4 record in a 2021 season in which he threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Green Bay won every regular-season game at Lambeau Field (8-0) and six of its last seven regular-season contests overall.

Despite a solid year, Rodgers' probable retirement or relocation has continued to be one of the most significant storylines during this NFL offseason.

"You want to know one of the primary tells of a dysfunctional household? When the children run the household, when the non-authoritative figure acts as the authoritarian," Acho continued. "It's very simple. I understand that Aaron Rodgers is gaining a lot of regular-season success, but Packers — understand who is really winning this relationship. Cause Aaron Rodgers is winning MVP, individual award. Aaron Rodgers will likely win again this year's MVP, individual award. But Green Bay Packers, what do y'all have to show for it? Hosting one home playoff game? Congratulations, I guess. So, yeah go ahead and trade him. It's a must."

While it is unclear if Rodgers will suit up in green and gold next season, it appears he's still having fun with things regardless of what the future holds.

