Colin Cowherd's 2021 NFL predictions: Seahawks, Falcons, Chargers trending up

Preseason is winding down, which means time is running out to get those predictions in before the NFL regular season begins.

As is his annual tradition, Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" got into the mix a month ago with his predictions for the AFC and NFC.

At the time of his original predictions, Cowherd allowed for two amendments to his prognostications. Now that we've seen some preseason action, he is ready to roll out some changes to his initial thoughts.

Here are the amendments Cowherd made for the AFC:

New England Patriots

Record change: Upgrade from 9-8 to 10-7

Cowherd's thoughts: "From 9-8, I've added a win to 10-7. Why? I think Mac Jones is capable. They don't have a lot of symmetry at quarterback, but I think it's the best offensive line I've seen so far in the entire league in the preseason. … I'm adding a win."

Cleveland Browns

Record change: Upgrade from 10-7 to 11-6

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they're gonna ground-control people and take the ball away from quarterbacks. And in the AFC, that's really important because there's, like, seven great, young quarterbacks. I'm going to give Cleveland another win. Both the [Baltimore] Ravens and Browns at 11-6."

Jacksonville Jaguars

Record change: Downgrade from 6-11 to 5-12

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't think this offensive coaching staff works with Trevor Lawrence. … I've seen no synergy. No creativity."

Houston Texans

Record change: Downgrade from 4-13 to 3-14

Cowherd's thoughts: "They could be the worst team in the league. … I don't even know where they're gonna get three wins. I may amend them down to one win."

Los Angeles Chargers

Record change: Upgrade from 9-8 to 10-7

Cowherd's thoughts: "I've seen the Chargers play every snap. Boy, that's a good roster. I do worry about the chemistry of their offensive line in September [and] early October. They have a bunch of new parts."

Here's how Cowherd changed his forecast for the NFC:

Philadelphia Eagles

Record change: Downgrade from 4-13 to 3-14

Cowherd's thoughts: "They look poorly coached. Don't love their quarterback situation. They're a mess. They're gonna win three games ⁠— probably all in-division ⁠— because it's not a great division."

New Orleans Saints

Record change: Downgrade 9-8 to 8-9

Cowherd's thoughts: "Michael Thomas is not playing for six weeks. I don't worry about Jameis Winston . They have a bad receiving corps if Michael Thomas doesn't play."

Atlanta Falcons

Record change: Upgrade from 8-9 to 9-8

Cowherd's thoughts: "Between [Calvin] Ridley, Kyle Pitts and an offensive mind head-coaching, I think Atlanta's gonna be a very dynamic offense."

Los Angeles Rams

Record change: Downgrade from 11-6 to 10-7

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Cam Akers injury ⁠— I've been talking about this for three weeks ⁠— I can't get over it. You cannot win this division without a running game. It's the best division in football."

Seattle Seahawks

Record change: Upgrade from 11-6 to 12-5

Cowherd's thoughts: "Seattle's got three running backs who can carry the ball. In fact, if I was the Rams, I'd call the Seahawks and start talking. I don't know if Seattle would do that."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, including how the playoff field will shake out, check out the video below:

