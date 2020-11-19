Seahawks Exact Revenge On Cardinals 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Thursday Night Football provided an NFC matchup that could have major implications on the NFC playoff picture.

And it's clear that the old guard in Seattle isn't ready to relinquish its spot atop the division just yet.

Seattle defeated Arizona, 28-21, to avenge their Week 6 loss to the upstart Cardinals.

Here are the key takeaways from this Thursday night matchup.

1. Russell Wilson plays it safe

Russell Wilson is one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks, but over the last six games, he hasn't been the best version of himself, and it has led to the Seahawks posting a 3-3 record during that span.

In five of his last six games, Wilson had thrown at least one interception, and nine in total.

Against the Cardinals however, he kept it simple.

Wilson passed for a season-low 197 yards, but he completed 23-of-28 pass attempts while throwing two touchdowns without turning the ball over.

He has shown he can be superhuman when needed, but a reserved version of Wilson was good enough to secure a win on Thursday night.

2. Seattle's defense gives its best shot

The Seahawks offense has been the backbone of the team so far this season, leading the NFL in scoring with 32.2 points per game.

But their defense has been one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 29.6 points per game, which ranks in the bottom five in the NFL.

Against the Cardinals, it was a different story for Seattle.

The Seahawks defense held the Cardinals to a season-low 21 points and a season-low 314 total yards of offense.

Newly-acquired pass rusher Carlos Dunlap had a huge game individually with two sacks, and has so far paid dividends in his three games with Pete Carroll and Co.

If the Seahawks defense can replicate this performance going forward, Seattle will be a tough out with its offense continuing to light up opposing defenses.

3. A missed oppotunity for the Cardinals

The Cardinals had a chance to sweep the season series against the Seahawks with a win on Thursday, but instead will have to settle for a split.

However, that is not the most concerning part of the loss.

The Cardinals and Seahawks both entered Thursday night at 6-3, but Arizona sat atop the NFC West due to their earlier victory in Week 6.

But with Thursday's loss, Arizona will leave Seattle in third place in the NFC West, behind both the Seahawks (7-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (6-3).

If the playoffs started today, the Cardinals would still be in with the final Wild Card spot, but they are only ahead of Chicago by a game and sit a full game behind Seattle.

share story