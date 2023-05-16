National Football League Saints in extension talks with all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan Published May. 16, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints have been in talks with franchise all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan about a multi-year extension.

Jordan's agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman, told The Associated Press on Monday he has discussed an extension of at least two years with New Orleans and aims to complete a deal before the start of training camp in late July.

Jordan on Monday attended a golf scramble benefiting the Saints Hall of Fame. He said he planned to participate in all voluntary offseason training activities and reiterated his desire to finish his career with the team that made him a first-round draft choice out of California in 2011.

"If we get a deal done, that’ll be probably the final years of my career here," said Jordan, who turns 34 on July 10. "Whatever happens, happens. In terms of how we play, how we want to attack offenses, that’s what I’m here for."

Jordan is entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019. If an extension isn't reached by training camp, talks are likely to be put on hold until after the season, when Jordan would be about to enter free agency, Hendrickson said.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 287-pounder led the Saints with 8 1/2 sacks, giving him a career total of 115 1/2, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson's 115 with the club. In 12 seasons, Jordan also has 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jordan has been extraordinarily durable, having missed just two of 194 career regular-season games. He has not missed any of the Saints' 11 postseason games during his career.

Although the Saints allowed defensive end Marcus Davenport, a 2018 first-round pick, to leave in free agency this offseason, they still have several promising or established players at that position. They include 2021 first-round draft pick Payton Turner, four-year veteran Carl Granderson, six-year veteran Tanoh Kpassagnon and rookie Isaiah Foskey.

Jordan said he wants to continue playing as long as he is receiving the majority of playing time at his position.

"I had a talk with myself maybe a year or two ago, and I don’t have the ability to do a not-playing role," Jordan said.

Jordan said he was pleased with the Saints' decision to use their top two picks on defensive linemen: Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round and Foskey in the second.

"You can never have enough D-end depth," Jordan said. "I love that I have two rookie D-linemen in the locker room for sure."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

