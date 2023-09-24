National Football League Saints' Derek Carr ruled out after exiting in third quarter against Packers Updated Sep. 24, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been ruled out with a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers after getting sacked in the third quarter on Sunday.

Carr remained on the ground for a few minutes after getting hit hard on Rashan Gary's third down sack in the third quarter. He left the field under his own power and went in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game on the Saints' next series.

Carr went 13 of 18 for 103 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

Carr, 32, agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints in the offseason after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

