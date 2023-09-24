National Football League
Saints' Derek Carr ruled out after exiting in third quarter against Packers
National Football League

Saints' Derek Carr ruled out after exiting in third quarter against Packers

Updated Sep. 24, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been ruled out with a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers after getting sacked in the third quarter on Sunday. 

Carr remained on the ground for a few minutes after getting hit hard on Rashan Gary's third down sack in the third quarter. He left the field under his own power and went in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game on the Saints' next series.

Carr went 13 of 18 for 103 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr, 32, agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints in the offseason after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, results for every game

2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, results for every game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes