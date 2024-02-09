Robert Kraft plans to spend big this offseason to beef up Patriots' roster
As the 2023-2024 NFL season reaches its culmination, it's time for teams to start looking toward what's next.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is doing exactly that after a rocky season that saw the end of an era with 24-year head coach Bill Belichick's departure and a disappointing 4-13 finish.
Kraft addressed the team's offseason plan Thursday, per The Athletic, including discussing the recent changing of the guard and his plan to set the franchise up for success by spending the big bucks for the right reasons — which hasn't necessarily been the team's M.O. in recent years.
"I know there’s a perception that we have held back on spending," Kraft said. "Let me just say to our fans — that’s just not true. Look, we were blessed to have a coach in our system who was a great coach and also understood value.
"He ran a tight ship. They say we’ve been low spenders in the last 10 years — and that might be true — but we had a pretty good record. We won three Super Bowls."
Although the Patriots had years of huge success under Belichick's reign, rumors began to stir following his departure that with that success came his need to control key decisions like personnel — which may have played a part in not being hired this offseason for any of the league's many head coaching vacancies.
Kraft seemingly addressed the amount of control given to New England coaches over the years in his remarks, but he also let it be known that spending money has not, and will not, be an issue as the team looks to pursue top-notch talent.
"We never held back with any of the coaches we’ve had over the last 30 years," Kraft continued. "They’ve been able to get whatever they want. If cash spending became an issue for our family, and we couldn’t do it, then I would sell the team … I can assure our fans that spending will never be held back or the reason that we don’t sign players."
Under the new guidance of new head coach Jerod Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf, Kraft is optimistic about the future in New England.
New England will have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a chance to put its money where its mouth is with its looming cap space.
"I feel a sense of excitement and great opportunity to hopefully position the team to be special," Kraft said. "This is the first time in 31 years of ownership that we’re drafting at the position that we are, and have a chance to get some great players, and also have the cap room that we’ve carried over.
"I hope it positions us for the next few years beautifully. I’ve said that to the team. It’s pretty exciting."
