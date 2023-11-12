National Football League Rob Gronkowski goes airborne, skydives live on 'FOX NFL Kickoff' Published Nov. 12, 2023 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Four-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, and… skydiver?

On a special Veterans Day edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff", analyst Rob Gronkowski went airborne live on television by leaping out of a plane from 11,000 feet.

After Gronkowski parachuted safely to the ground, the former New England Patriots tight end demonstrated his signature "Gronk spike."

'One of the best experiences of my life' – Rob Gronkowski skydives LIVE on TV at 11,000 FEET! Rob Gronkowski skydived out of an airplane at 11,000 feet!

"Touchdown!" Gronk exclaimed triumphantly with a football in hand before spiking it into the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday's show took place at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share