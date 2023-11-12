National Football League
Rob Gronkowski goes airborne, skydives live on 'FOX NFL Kickoff'
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski goes airborne, skydives live on 'FOX NFL Kickoff'

Published Nov. 12, 2023 1:10 p.m. ET

Four-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, and… skydiver? 

On a special Veterans Day edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff", analyst Rob Gronkowski went airborne live on television by leaping out of a plane from 11,000 feet.

After Gronkowski parachuted safely to the ground, the former New England Patriots tight end demonstrated his signature "Gronk spike."

'One of the best experiences of my life' – Rob Gronkowski skydives LIVE on TV at 11,000 FEET!

'One of the best experiences of my life' – Rob Gronkowski skydives LIVE on TV at 11,000 FEET!
Rob Gronkowski skydived out of an airplane at 11,000 feet!

"Touchdown!" Gronk exclaimed triumphantly with a football in hand before spiking it into the ground. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday's show took place at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Astros reportedly promote bench coach Joe Espada to manager

Astros reportedly promote bench coach Joe Espada to manager

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes