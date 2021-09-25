National Football League
Ravens vs. Lions odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more Ravens vs. Lions odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more
National Football League

Ravens vs. Lions odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

1 hour ago

The Baltimore Ravens and their top-five offense are already in the thick of a heated race for the AFC North. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, might not be quite the same kind of factor in the NFC North.

Still, anything can happen on any given Sunday, which is why if you're looking to bet on the Ravens, you might be interested in a little teaser.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Ravens vs. Lions (with all odds via FOX Bet).

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Ravens are huge favorites this weekend, and for anyone who's wary about laying more than a touchdown, I've got you covered with a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet.

"For those unfamiliar, a teaser is sort of like a parlay, except you get to reduce the point spread on the side you're on by a certain amount of points. For this one, we're doing two teams and getting 7 points on each line. So we'll combine this game with the Broncos vs. Jets and tease:

"Broncos from -10 to -3 vs. Jets; Ravens from -8 to -1 vs. Lions

"See how that works? We bring their numbers down into something more manageable instead of taking both teams at over a touchdown. so let's bring their numbers down into something more manageable instead of taking both teams at over a touchdown.

"Baltimore has a tendency to dominate poor teams and has covered 11 of 15 on the road going back a few years. The Detroit Lions are a good, bad team. They are just good enough to keep the game interesting early but don't have enough to pull it out in the end. I know the San Francisco game ended up close, but I put that on the Niners more than the Lions.

"If you're interested, you can read more about why I like Denver in this teaser here."

Pick: Ravens teased from -8 to -1 in a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
NFL Sunday is officially here. Check out the lines on every game in Week 3 and picks from our analysts here.
14 mins ago
How to Bet Dolphins vs. Raiders
National Football League

How to Bet Dolphins vs. Raiders

How to Bet Dolphins vs. Raiders
After winning as an underdog in back-to-back weeks, can the Raiders take care of business as a favorite against Miami?
48 mins ago
How To Bet: Bears-Browns
National Football League

How To Bet: Bears-Browns

How To Bet: Bears-Browns
Betting odds and Colin Cowherd's expert pick for the Week 3 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns.
1 hour ago
How To Bet: WFT-Bills
National Football League

How To Bet: WFT-Bills

How To Bet: WFT-Bills
Betting odds and Colin Cowherd's expert analysis on the Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills Week 3 NFL game.
1 hour ago
How To Bet Cardinals-Jaguars
National Football League

How To Bet Cardinals-Jaguars

How To Bet Cardinals-Jaguars
The Cardinals are off to a hot start. The Jags have nowhere to go but up. Can Arizona cover as a touchdown (or more) favorite?
1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes