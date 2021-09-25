National Football League Ravens vs. Lions odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens and their top-five offense are already in the thick of a heated race for the AFC North. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, might not be quite the same kind of factor in the NFC North.

Still, anything can happen on any given Sunday, which is why if you're looking to bet on the Ravens, you might be interested in a little teaser.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Ravens vs. Lions ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Ravens are huge favorites this weekend, and for anyone who's wary about laying more than a touchdown, I've got you covered with a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet .

"For those unfamiliar, a teaser is sort of like a parlay, except you get to reduce the point spread on the side you're on by a certain amount of points. For this one, we're doing two teams and getting 7 points on each line. So we'll combine this game with the Broncos vs. Jets and tease:

"Broncos from -10 to -3 vs. Jets; Ravens from -8 to -1 vs. Lions

"See how that works? We bring their numbers down into something more manageable instead of taking both teams at over a touchdown. so let's bring their numbers down into something more manageable instead of taking both teams at over a touchdown.

"Baltimore has a tendency to dominate poor teams and has covered 11 of 15 on the road going back a few years. The Detroit Lions are a good, bad team. They are just good enough to keep the game interesting early but don't have enough to pull it out in the end. I know the San Francisco game ended up close, but I put that on the Niners more than the Lions.

"If you're interested, you can read more about why I like Denver in this teaser here."

Pick: Ravens teased from -8 to -1 in a two-team, seven-point teaser at FOX Bet

