Matthew Stafford
Rams' QB Matthew Stafford has the support of Detroit ahead of Super Bowl Rams' QB Matthew Stafford has the support of Detroit ahead of Super Bowl
Matthew Stafford

Rams' QB Matthew Stafford has the support of Detroit ahead of Super Bowl

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Rams will have a strong hometown representation at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI, but they will also have support from an unlikely Midwestern city.

Before coming to the Rams in a trade this past offseason, quarterback Matthew Stafford spent his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. And it looks like his former city is completely behind him as he looks to win his first Super Bowl this Sunday.

In fact, the support is so strong that Detroit has adopted the Rams as their own for this Super Bowl, with the city selling "Detroit Rams" gear at local apparel store Pro Sports Zone.

In an interview with The Detroit News, John Yu, owner of Pro Sports Zone, says the gear has already been a hot commodity amongst consumers.

"We got them in yesterday, and they have been flying off the shelves," said Yu. "A really hot item."

The Lions have never played in a Super Bowl, though they won four championships before the AFL-NFL merger.

So it makes sense that the city would rally behind one of the franchise's most iconic and accomplished players as he gears up to play on the biggest stage in football.

Though Stafford never had much team success in Detroit, playing in just three playoff games across 12 seasons, he credits the time there with helping develop "the ability to overcome adversity," which he said earlier in the week during media availability.

That adversity was a career 74-90-1 record with the Lions, a far cry from the 12-5 season the Rams enjoyed in 2021 on their way to the Super Bowl.

He even still has a "soft spot" for Detroit, even while Los Angeles is his current home.

Stafford takes the field with a chance to etch his name into NFL lore on Sunday evening.

He will have the full support of two cities when he does.

Matthew Stafford
Get more from Matthew Stafford Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl 2022: Rams-Bengals will cap NFL's season of surprises
National Football League

Super Bowl 2022: Rams-Bengals will cap NFL's season of surprises

6 hours ago
Super Bowl 2022: Who are the real Los Angeles Rams fans?
National Football League

Super Bowl 2022: Who are the real Los Angeles Rams fans?

10 hours ago
Super Bowl 2022: Eight matchups that will decide outcome
National Football League

Super Bowl 2022: Eight matchups that will decide outcome

1 day ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Super Bowl picks to win 'Stack the Cash' on Rams-Bengals
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Super Bowl picks to win 'Stack the Cash' on Rams-Bengals

1 day ago
Super Bowl 2022: Donald, Burrow land on Cowherd's 10 best SB players
NFL - Rams vs. Bengals - 2/13/2022

Super Bowl 2022: Donald, Burrow land on Cowherd's 10 best SB players

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes