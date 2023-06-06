National Football League Quinnen Williams, Jets will get deal 'done,' Robert Saleh says Published Jun. 6, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While Aaron Rodgers is now in the fold, the New York Jets are currently without arguably their best player in defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who remains away from the team as he seeks a contract extension. Will he soon return to team headquarters?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed Tuesday that both sides want to get a deal done and it will indeed cross the finish line.

"I speak for everyone – I probably speak for Quinnen – in that we all want it to get done sooner rather than later," Saleh told ESPN. "I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done. He'll be here for camp. He'll be ready to roll, and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."

After three respectable seasons from 2019-21, Williams put together his best campaign yet in 2022 — he totaled a career-high 12 sacks to go along with 55 combined tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Jets selected Williams with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Across his four-year NFL career, Williams has averaged 6.9 sacks and 47.8 total tackles per season.

Williams and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner were among the faces of an elite Jets defense last season. New York's defense surrendered 189.4 passing yards (third in NFL), 121.6 rushing yards (16th), 311.1 total yards (fourth) and 18.6 points (fourth) per game.

Williams is seeking to become the fifth defensive lineman to sign a substantial long-term deal this offseason. Jeffery Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million extension ($23.5 million average annual salary) with the Tennessee Titans; Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) and Daron Payne (Washington Commanders) each signed a four-year, $90 million contract ($22.5 million average annual salary) with their respective teams; Ed Oliver recently signed a four-year, $68 million extension ($17 million average annual salary) with the Buffalo Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has the highest average annual salary among defensive linemen at $31.6 million (three-year, $95 million deal).

New York is coming off a 7-10 season, which saw it lose its final six games.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Quinnen Williams

share