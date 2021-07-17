National Football League Colin Cowherd lists the quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2021 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The quarterback position comes with the most glory — and also the most pressure.

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, some quarterbacks are comfortable with their standing with their respective franchises, and others find themselves under pressure to produce.

This week on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down the quarterbacks that he sees as being under the most pressure heading into the upcoming NFL season.

Quarterback: Carson Wentz

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Tons of pressure: Five

Colin's take: "First of all, he was a mess last year. He had the second-worst passer rating and the second-worst completion percentage. So there are questions about if he can play anymore. He lost his confidence, there are stories that he wasn't good in the locker room. He has to prove himself as an athlete, prove himself physically, prove himself mentally."

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Tons of pressure: Two

Colin's take: "He's got his money. He leads the NFL in passing yards per game over the last two years. He's not going to have to carry the offense. They have excellent, excellent wide receivers. Zeke [Elliott] reportedly, by the way, is grinding in the workout room. I don't think [Prescott] has to carry the team."

Quarterback: Sam Darnold

Team: Carolina Panthers

Tons of pressure: Four

Colin's take: "They're not going to give him a lot of time. He doesn't have a long contract here. They've got some players offensively. Christian McCaffrey can play, Chuba Hubbard, so you've got two dynamic running backs. D.J. Moore is a good receiver. Robby Anderson is a deep threat who he played with in New York. There's good players here."

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Tons of pressure: Two

Colin's take: "Listen, they have been to one playoff in 13 years. They're fun, and they're a dynamic offense, and win five games and everybody is going to be happy."

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield

Team: Cleveland Browns

Tons of pressure: Four

Colin's take: "I think we have come to the conclusion that he's not Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen or Justin Herbert as an athlete or Lamar Jackson. But I do believe they have the best offensive line and best running game, and I do believe they have the right coach and GM. The pressure is on Baker to be composed against the Baltimores, the Pittsburghs, the big rivalry games. There's real pressure, and by the way, if he plays poorly, he doesn't get a long contract."

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Tons of pressure: Two

Colin's take: "Not a ton. He's not the future of the team. They drafted a quarterback, Trey Lance, with the No. 3 spot. I think the pressure for him is, ‘Hey, I’ve got to stay healthy. I've got to win some games. I'm not going to be here forever, and I want good teams and rosters to trade for me.'"

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa

Team: Miami Dolphins

Tons of pressure: Four

Colin's take: "I would say five, but I'll say four because I think they are good enough to win games with him being just OK. Their defense and special teams are great. He doesn't have to throw for 300 yards a game, but they did get him Will Fuller. They have addressed the offensive line. He did go 6-3 as a starter last year, so let's not go crazy."

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Tons of pressure: Two

Colin's take: "I think we expect him to make the playoffs and win a playoff game. He was an MVP two years ago. He's gotten better. I think the question is can he win more than one playoff game?"

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Tons of pressure: One

Colin's take: "I think this is his last year. I think he knows it. I think we know he has a bad offensive line. I think we know this is not a Super Bowl team. He's a Hall of Famer. I don't see any pressure on him."

Quarterback: Daniel Jones

Team: New York Giants

Tons of pressure: Five

Colin's take: "They went and got Kenny Golladay. They went and drafted a wide receiver with their first pick. Saquon Barkley is healthy. They went out and spent a ton of money. This is New York City."

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Tons of pressure: Four

Colin's take: "I wouldn't say five because it's a great division. I'll say only four, but the Rams gave up two first-round picks. Win games."

Quarterback: Cam Newton

Team: New England Patriots

Tons of pressure: One

Colin's take: "This is his last year. I don't think he has much to work with. This is a borderline playoff team in an increasingly tough division."

