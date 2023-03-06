National Football League
National Football League

QB Derek Carr reportedly expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints

Published Mar. 6, 2023 11:05 a.m. EST

Derek Carr is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported Monday morning. NFL Media reported a four-year contract is on the table. The Las Vegas Raiders released Carr before the contract deadline on Feb. 14. 

Carr's release saved the Raiders $40 million in 2023 salary. New Orleans currently has two quarterbacks under contract — Taysom Hill and Chase Garbers. Hill and linebacker DeMario Davis reportedly restructured their contracts to clear cap space for New Orleans.

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler who is tied with Tom Brady for the most starts since 2014 at 142 games. Carr went 63-79 in that time and took two teams to the playoffs without a win. In his nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr totaled 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. 

The Raiders drafted Carr 36th overall in 2014 out of Fresno State

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New Orleans Saints
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 15 Boston Red Sox
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 15 Boston Red Sox
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes