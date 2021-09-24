National Football League Pro Football 101: Joe Posnanski ranks the 101 best NFL players ever 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, Joe Posnanski is taking on the immense challenge of ranking the 101 best players in pro football history, in collaboration with FOX Sports.

Posnanski's list will be updated every week on the FOX Sports app, and he will publish a detailed look at all 101 players on Substack .

Here's a look at the full list of the NFL's best ever thus far:

101. PATRICK MAHOMES

The Chiefs quarterback was the first player in NFL history to win NFL MVP (2018) and Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl LIV in 2020) before turning 25. He also is the only QB in history to throw for 5,000+ yards in a season in both college (2016 at Texas Tech, 5,052 passing yards) and the NFL (2018, 5,097 passing yards).

100. RANDALL MCDANIEL

The guard blocked for six different 1,000-yard rushers and five 3,000-yard passers during his 14-year NFL career with the Vikings (1988-99) and Bucs (2000-01). McDaniel was extremely durable, starting 202 consecutive games across 14 seasons.

99. TROY POLAMALU

The Steelers' dynamo is one of five safeties in NFL history to win AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2010) and also the most recent safety to win it. Polamalu is one of 12 players since 1987 to record 750+ career tackles, 30+ career interceptions, and 10+ career sacks.

98. BRIAN DAWKINS

A nine-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Decade Team Selection for the 2000s, Dawkins is one of two players since 1960 to record 35+ career interceptions and 25+ career sacks.

97. OZZIE NEWSOME

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end caught a pass in 150 consecutive games for the Browns. Newsome, who became a Super Bowl-winning executive in Baltimore, was named to the Hall of Fame's second team for the all-decade squad of the 1980s.

96. MEL BLOUNT

The longtime Steelers cornerback ranks 13th in NFL history with 57 career interceptions. Blount was also a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 1975 Defensive Player of the Year.

95. WILLIE ROAF

In nine seasons with the Saints and four with the Chiefs, Roaf was an 11-time Pro Bowler and was named a first-team All-Pro four times. He was also named to the all-decade team for both the 1990s and 2000s.

94. JOE THOMAS

The anchor of the Browns' offensive line, Thomas was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. He joins Lawrence Taylor and Barry Sanders as the only three players in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

93. STEVE LARGENT

The Seahawks' Hall of Famer held most of the major receiving records when he retired in 1989. Largent caught at least one pass in 177 consecutive games and was the first player to record 100 career TD receptions.

92. ERIC DICKERSON

The explosive running back still holds the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards on the ground in 1984. Dickerson was also the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 rush yards, doing it in just 91 games.

91. MARVIN HARRISON

The Colts receiver ranks fifth all-time in NFL history with 128 receiving touchdowns. He also is tied for second with nine career games of three receiving TDs (tied with Randy Moss; Jerry Rice is first with 11).

90. TERRELL OWENS

Owens ranks as the only player in NFL history to score two or more touchdowns against all 32 NFL teams. He also is the only player to post a game with 200 or receiving yards for three different teams (Bengals, Cowboys and 49ers).

Joe Posnanski is a New York Times bestselling author and has been named the best sportswriter in America by five different organizations. His new book, "The Baseball 100," comes out Sept. 28.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.