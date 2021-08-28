National Football League NFL preseason: Top moments from Saturday's games 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Although Saturdays are usually reserved for college football (Week 0 has begun!), there are still a handful of NFL games on the docket this week.

Saturday's schedule featured 2020 MVP runner-up Josh Allen taking the field for the Buffalo Bills against the Green Bay Packers, and he looked the part of a franchise quarterback.

He tossed two touchdown passes in one half of work, leading the Bills to a 19-0 win.

Also on the schedule for Saturday is the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the Houston Texans, along with four other games later in the day.

Check out the top moments from Saturday's preseason action:

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

Midseason form

Josh Allen treated the first quarter against the Packers as if the game counted, completing 10 of his first 11 pass attempts for 90 yards.

That included a laser to Gabriel Davis for a 31-yard touchdown.

For the quarter, Allen completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 123 yards.

Show some Love

Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't take the field against the Bills, which meant it was an opportunity for second-year backup Jordan Love to prove his mettle.

He showed off his arm with a 29-yard completion to Reggie Begelton.

Takeaway!

The Bills' defense might have taken Love's early success personally, especially veteran safety Micah Hyde.

With the Packers threatening to score, Hyde intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone to thwart a promising drive from the visiting team.

Man on fire

Allen's work wasn't finished in the first quarter, as he continued his dominance in the second with another touchdown pass.

This time, he found running back Zack Moss in the red zone.

Allen starred in the first half, completing 20 of 26 pass attempts for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Snowball effect

Jake Fromm took the baton from Allen in the second half and kept the momentum rolling in the Bills' favor.

After Allen put touchdowns on the board through the air, Fromm found the end zone on the ground.

That proved to be more than enough offense for the Bills, who secured a 19-0 win over the Packers.

Coming up next:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Football Team (6 p.m. ET)

